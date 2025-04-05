These Are The Worst BBQ Chips You'll Find On Store Shelves

With so many different potato chip varieties and brands, shopping in a grocery store snack aisle can get overwhelming. Even customers who have sworn allegiance to one brand may find another brand takes everything they love about a particular flavor to a new level. But the opposite can also be true, and sometimes flavors simply miss the mark.

We tried and ranked 10 different kinds of BBQ chips and ranked Lay's Baked Barbecue Chips as the worst barbecue chips. Lay's has a few different takes on barbecue chips, and they can be found everywhere, but this is one that's best left on the shelf. While we admit that baked chips don't have the same kind of crunch as regular potato chips, that's where the leeway ends. We found them to be similar to cardboard that crumbles instead of crunches. The flavor isn't great, the texture isn't pleasant, and the crumbly mouthfeel leaves a bad taste.

Bottom line: These chips may be a welcome option for snackers looking for a healthier option, but we recommend leaving these alone. For those who are craving Lays, pick up the classic Barbecue, which has been a staple on store shelves since 1965 — and ranked sixth on our list which we noted for their light crisp and barbecue flavor.