The 5-Ingredient Cannoli Shot That Highlights One Trader Joe's Product

Trader Joe's is selling a cannoli dip that can double as a cocktail ingredient. The item is inspired by the Italian cannoli, which is made by piping a sweet filling into a fried pastry. Trader Joe's tried to capture that goodness with ingredients like cream cheese, sugar, ricotta, and sour cream, among others. The result is creamy and velvety-smooth with sweet vanilla notes. Some of the ways fans can enjoy it include dipping fruits and cookies into it or just eating it by the spoonful. But an Instagram post by a TJ shopper revealed that it's not just for eating. You can create a "boozy cannoli shot" using this dip, along with a little heavy whipping cream, Kahlúa, vodka, and simple syrup.

Simply pour Kahlúa, vodka, and the simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice and shake. Strain it into espresso cups or whatever type of shot glasses you have on hand. Next whip together some cold cannoli cream and heavy cream with a handheld frother until it's foamy. Pour this cannoli foam over each cup full of alcohol and garnish with some grated chocolate for a luxurious drink.