The 5-Ingredient Cannoli Shot That Highlights One Trader Joe's Product
Trader Joe's is selling a cannoli dip that can double as a cocktail ingredient. The item is inspired by the Italian cannoli, which is made by piping a sweet filling into a fried pastry. Trader Joe's tried to capture that goodness with ingredients like cream cheese, sugar, ricotta, and sour cream, among others. The result is creamy and velvety-smooth with sweet vanilla notes. Some of the ways fans can enjoy it include dipping fruits and cookies into it or just eating it by the spoonful. But an Instagram post by a TJ shopper revealed that it's not just for eating. You can create a "boozy cannoli shot" using this dip, along with a little heavy whipping cream, Kahlúa, vodka, and simple syrup.
Simply pour Kahlúa, vodka, and the simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice and shake. Strain it into espresso cups or whatever type of shot glasses you have on hand. Next whip together some cold cannoli cream and heavy cream with a handheld frother until it's foamy. Pour this cannoli foam over each cup full of alcohol and garnish with some grated chocolate for a luxurious drink.
Try this DIY creamy cannoli foam in other drinks
Cannoli shots sound like they might be perfect to serve if you are hosting a brunch or you want to use them to wrap up a small dinner gathering, but how do they taste? The IG poster who shared this concoction wrote, "These boozy cannoli shots are dangerously good!" The post received more than 6,000 likes, and some social media users were eager to try the drink. Still, one commenter shared a different idea: "Hear me out. Make one for a martini glass. Garnish with a lady finger. Tiramisu martini."
If these shots are giving you Starbucks sweet cream cold foam iced coffee vibes but with alcohol, we're with you. Nothing says you can't make DIY cold foam with cannoli dip and heavy cream and add it to your own iced coffee sans the spirits. It might be just what you need to get your morning started. You could also adapt it for use in other drinks. Add it to a classic White Russian or an Espresso martini for an unexpected sweetness, or even to transform a cup of hot chocolate into a truly decadent drink for the kiddos.