The Easy Salt Hack To Tackle Old Soap Scum Stains In Minutes

Soap scum happens. It's unsightly and difficult to remove. If trying to wash it away is one of your least favorite cleaning tasks, you are not alone. It makes for a difficult household chore and plagues pots, pans, sinks, and showers. However, soap scum has a kryptonite, and it is hiding in your kitchen cabinet. It just so happens that the very same ingredient you use to enhance the flavor of your favorite dishes and stop oil splatters in the kitchen can also get rid of that pesky white residue buildup. Salt is coarse, abrasive, and your new best friend when you need to roll up your sleeves and put a little elbow grease into your scrubbing technique.

Simply create a DIY homemade cleaning solution using equal parts table salt, baking soda, and white vinegar. Mixing these ingredients together will create a paste that you can use to eliminate soap scum without harming your surfaces. That said, it cannot be used on natural stones. These surfaces are too porous and soft and can be easily damaged.