The Whole Foods Pro-Tip For Deliciously Affordable Cheese Boards

After you've had a rummage through the bit bin at Whole Foods, select a variety of cheeses to include on your affordable board. There are usually different ages and types of cheese available, like cheddar and goat's milk, and you might find some seasonal options too. It might be worth asking the cheesemonger if they have any more pieces they plan on adding that day, or when the best time to come is. If any of the bits look particularly small, you can always piece multiples of the same cheese together on the board. It will still work out cheaper than buying a whole block –- just call it rustic!

Plan for around one to two ounces of cheese per person and pick three to four varieties. All of the nubs will have the weights and names on their labels. Try to include an array of milks and textures like firm-aged, soft-ripened, and blue cheese. Unwrap the cheeses about an hour before opening so they have time to breathe and pair them with your favorite meats, nuts, and fruits. Feel free to check out our guide to building a charcuterie board if you need some inspiration; you could even add some extras with all those savings. People have nearly halved their cheese board bills by using the bit bin hack, and none of your guests need to know unless you want to spill the secret.