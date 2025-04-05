The Whole Foods Pro-Tip For Deliciously Affordable Cheese Boards
Whole Foods has some pretty good produce, especially when it comes to specialty cheeses. The organic retailer sources its vast selection from farmers and producers around the world. Hand-cracked Italian Parmigiano Reggiano, grass-fed Irish cheddar, truffle brie, and soft-ripened camembert –- there are so many delicious options. The downside is that fancy cheeses usually come with a hefty price tag, and so much of it can go to waste when you're putting together the ultimate cheese board. However, there is a way you can snag some of the good stuff without breaking the bank.
If browse through the cheese section at most Whole Foods stores, you'll come across what some employees call the "bit bin". This is where you'll find a small bin filled with odds and ends from various blocks of cheese that the store's cheesemongers didn't want to throw away. They're all perfectly delicious –- the snack-sized nubs are simply leftovers from when big wheels get cut into measured portions. There's usually a large assortment available, and most are sold for under $5 per piece. It's a great way to try new cheeses, especially if you're a beginner in the world of artisanal cheese, and you can build an amazing board without worrying about waste or your wallet.
Building the perfect bit bin cheese board
After you've had a rummage through the bit bin at Whole Foods, select a variety of cheeses to include on your affordable board. There are usually different ages and types of cheese available, like cheddar and goat's milk, and you might find some seasonal options too. It might be worth asking the cheesemonger if they have any more pieces they plan on adding that day, or when the best time to come is. If any of the bits look particularly small, you can always piece multiples of the same cheese together on the board. It will still work out cheaper than buying a whole block –- just call it rustic!
Plan for around one to two ounces of cheese per person and pick three to four varieties. All of the nubs will have the weights and names on their labels. Try to include an array of milks and textures like firm-aged, soft-ripened, and blue cheese. Unwrap the cheeses about an hour before opening so they have time to breathe and pair them with your favorite meats, nuts, and fruits. Feel free to check out our guide to building a charcuterie board if you need some inspiration; you could even add some extras with all those savings. People have nearly halved their cheese board bills by using the bit bin hack, and none of your guests need to know unless you want to spill the secret.