The One Hot Pockets Flavor We'd Never Buy Again After Tasting Once

Hot Pockets are a convenient grab-and-go snack to stash in the freezer. Featuring a gooey cheesy middle encased in a crispy crust, there are an abundance of flavors to try from Philly steak and BBQ beef to Italian meatballs and sausage. However, there's one Hot Pockets flavor we'd never buy again after tasting once — the four-cheese pizza.

The loser in our list of 7 Hot Pocket flavors, ranked worst to best, this meat-free offering was super-stingy on the cheese and was devoid of texture and flavor. Billed as having a "four cheese" filling (parmesan, cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella), you'd think it would have more substance than the other Hot Pockets varieties we tried. If we hadn't read the ingredients on the box, we wouldn't have even guessed which cheeses were incorporated into the stuffing as there was simply no complexity of flavor to signal their presence. As expected, the middle was gooey and soft but it needed to be counterbalanced with some texture from the crust. While its mild flavor wasn't offensive, it didn't fire up our taste buds either. You'd be better off selecting any of the other Hot Pockets flavors, such as hickory ham and cheddar or pepperoni pizza, if you're a meat eater.