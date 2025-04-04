Here's How Starbucks Decaf Coffee Is Made

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While most people don't walk into Starbucks just to get a cup of decaf iced coffee, it's on the menu for folks who are watching their caffeine intake. From its popular decaf Pike Place Roast to its rich decaf Caffè Verona (which you can buy ground), if you're in the mood for coffee but don't want the buzz, you can get one anytime (although some coffees don't come in decaf; you can't get a decaf cold brew for example). But have you ever wondered how they actually took the caffeine out of the coffee? The process is fascinating.

There are three primary methods used in the industry to decaffeinate coffee today: The Direct Contact Method, the Swiss Water Process, and the Natural Decaffeination Process. Yet, while it details all three methods online, Starbucks doesn't mention specifically which process it uses for its decaf. However, Monica Reinagel, a licensed nutritionist, quizzed the company, who admitted that it relies primarily on the Direct Contact Method for the majority of its decaf offerings. There are two exceptions, however: The decaf Komodo Dragon Blend and the VIA Instant Decaf Italian Roast, which is an instant Starbucks coffee that you can purchase via Amazon. These two undergo the Swiss Water Process instead.

So what exactly are the Direct Contact Method and Swiss Water Process? Let's take a closer look.