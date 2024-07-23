Can You Order A Decaf Cold Brew At Starbucks?

If you're craving an afternoon Starbucks but don't want to stay up all night, you may want to opt for a decaf coffee. Compared to the approximately 95 mg of caffeine in a regular cup of a joe, a glass of decaf only has about 2 mg, so it's unlikely you'll feel an energy buzz. But while Starbucks does offer a few decaf options, they are limited, and you won't be able to find a decaf cold brew. Neither the signature cold brews with cold foam, the regular cold brew coffee, or the nitro cold brews have this option as a customization. You also won't be able to take the caffeine out of the three iced coffees that the chain offers.

However, that doesn't mean you can't get an iced decaf drink at Starbucks — you just need to finesse the menu a little. Stores do offer espresso shots sans caffeine, so you can start with an iced Americano and build your beverage from there. A standard grande comes with ice, water, and three espresso shots, but you can sub out the latter for decaf espresso shots. In fact, you can fiddle with exactly how much of an energy boost you want, since the shots can be one-third, one-half, or two-thirds decaf.