Want The Best Sugar Cookies Ever? Peek Into Your Liquor Cabinet

Sugar cookies are a Christmastime favorite for children and adults alike, but these simple cookies, whether left plain or decorated with icing and colorful sugars, aren't just for the holidays. They are perfect for serving alongside coffee when you are wrapping up a dinner party or just want a sweet treat to nibble on while reading a book. However, if you feel like your version is too basic and you want to give these confections a more adult flavor, this one ingredient will take your sugar cookies to the next level: brandy.

Brandy might seem like an unexpected ingredient to add to sugar cookies, but it is warm, spicy, and flavorfully fruity. These collective elements transfer to baked goods when added to dessert doughs, especially sugar cookies. It's also an easy addition because it functions the same way vanilla or another flavor extract would. As little as one to two tablespoons per batch is all you need to get that flavor pop. As tempting as it might be, don't be heavy-handed when pouring your alcohol. A little goes a long way and too much might leave your cookie dough on the runny side.