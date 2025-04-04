Want The Best Sugar Cookies Ever? Peek Into Your Liquor Cabinet
Sugar cookies are a Christmastime favorite for children and adults alike, but these simple cookies, whether left plain or decorated with icing and colorful sugars, aren't just for the holidays. They are perfect for serving alongside coffee when you are wrapping up a dinner party or just want a sweet treat to nibble on while reading a book. However, if you feel like your version is too basic and you want to give these confections a more adult flavor, this one ingredient will take your sugar cookies to the next level: brandy.
Brandy might seem like an unexpected ingredient to add to sugar cookies, but it is warm, spicy, and flavorfully fruity. These collective elements transfer to baked goods when added to dessert doughs, especially sugar cookies. It's also an easy addition because it functions the same way vanilla or another flavor extract would. As little as one to two tablespoons per batch is all you need to get that flavor pop. As tempting as it might be, don't be heavy-handed when pouring your alcohol. A little goes a long way and too much might leave your cookie dough on the runny side.
Try a flavored brandy
Apple, blackberry, apricot, and peach brandy are all options to consider when choosing a brandy. Remember, you can always bake a test cookie and adjust the brandy amount as needed. This ensures the taste of your buttery sugar cookies is up to snuff before others dig. Baking a test cookie is also going to help you figure out if this alcohol addition changes the texture or causes the dough to spread. Just make certain you allow your sugar cookies to cool before biting into them. This allows all those layers of flavor that brandy creates to mellow out.
If you need more brandy flavor, amp up that taste by adding it to a glaze or icing and drizzle it over the sugar cookies. And don't worry if the kids dig in and eat them too. That little bit of alcohol content is going to evaporate and leave behind all the lovely concentrated flavors of the brandy, which brings us to a really important point: Don't use cheap brandy. If you wouldn't sip on it, it's not going to give your sugar cookies the beautiful flavor they deserve.