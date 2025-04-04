The Clever Way To Bulk Up Breakfast Sandwiches Without Adding Extra Eggs

The price of eggs continues to soar, and we're seeing the effects in everything from rising diner chain costs to our own breakfast tables. Breakfast sandwiches are a fast and convenient way of getting a good, nutritious boost of energy in at the start of your day, but instead of thinking of ways to upgrade your breakfast sandwich, you're probably pondering ways to stretch those eggs as far as they can go. Fortunately, we have a few tips and tricks that you can use to get the most out of your next carton. Let's start with the easiest: air.

That's right, the easiest way to get extra volume out of your eggs is simply to whisk them together with a whisk or hand mixer, making sure that they're nice and aerated. Easy-peasy! Pour these eggs into a sheet pan to cook in the oven instead of stirring them in a pan on the stovetop, which will break up the egg and destroy all of the work you put into aerating them in the first place. Aerated eggs will bake up nice and fluffy in the oven, so you'll get way more bang for your buck and end up with a sheet of thick, fluffy scrambled eggs that you can cut into perfect portions for your favorite breakfast sandwich.