The Clever Way To Bulk Up Breakfast Sandwiches Without Adding Extra Eggs
The price of eggs continues to soar, and we're seeing the effects in everything from rising diner chain costs to our own breakfast tables. Breakfast sandwiches are a fast and convenient way of getting a good, nutritious boost of energy in at the start of your day, but instead of thinking of ways to upgrade your breakfast sandwich, you're probably pondering ways to stretch those eggs as far as they can go. Fortunately, we have a few tips and tricks that you can use to get the most out of your next carton. Let's start with the easiest: air.
That's right, the easiest way to get extra volume out of your eggs is simply to whisk them together with a whisk or hand mixer, making sure that they're nice and aerated. Easy-peasy! Pour these eggs into a sheet pan to cook in the oven instead of stirring them in a pan on the stovetop, which will break up the egg and destroy all of the work you put into aerating them in the first place. Aerated eggs will bake up nice and fluffy in the oven, so you'll get way more bang for your buck and end up with a sheet of thick, fluffy scrambled eggs that you can cut into perfect portions for your favorite breakfast sandwich.
Other hacks for increasing the volume of your eggs
Air is your friend here, and while you're whipping up those eggs so they're nice, light, and frothy, you can do even more to maximize your egg mileage. First, consider adding dairy. For ages, the workout world has used cottage cheese to make high-protein egg bakes, since it's a relatively cheap and easy way of getting in more protein. Not only do they add a deliciously creamy texture to the egg scramble, but you can get twice or even triple the amount of egg mixture just by adding cottage cheese. Whipping is a great way to use cottage cheese, as it becomes lighter and smoother in the process.
Of course, you can also toss extra ingredients that aren't dairy-related into your eggs. Vegetables and meats go well with breakfast sandwiches and help stretch your eggs even further, and you can still include additional meats, veggies, and cheeses on your breakfast sandwich to make it even more filling. With just a little bit of dairy, air, and your favorite hand mixer, you too can stretch those eggs and enjoy plenty of breakfast sandwiches at a much lower cost than if you used a whole egg or two per sammie. In this economy, that's worth its weight in gold.