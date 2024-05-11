The High-Protein Ingredient Your Breakfast Egg Bake Is Missing

Egg bakes are tasty and convenient breakfast casseroles that combine all of your favorite breakfast ingredients into one dish. As the name suggests, eggs are the common denominator in breakfast egg bakes, leaving countless possibilities for other ingredients. While bacon, sausage, and cheese are popular choices, cottage cheese is the protein-packed ingredient that'll add more than just nourishment to your breakfast egg bake.

Not only does cottage cheese contain almost double the protein of other hard cheeses you might add to your egg bake but it also has lower fat and a lower price tag. If economic and nutritious aspects aren't convincing enough, cottage cheese's tangy, rich, and mild flavor paired with the decadently creamy texture complements eggs and any other ingredient in an egg bake recipe.

Cottage cheese is a fresh cheese with no funk or saltiness, making it a versatile ingredient that won't upstage savory meats and cheeses. Just as we stir cream into a quiche or ricotta into scrambled eggs to bolster their consistency, blending cottage cheese with raw eggs will likewise instill a richer, heartier texture to your egg bake.

Cottage cheese can be a complete or partial substitute for the liquid dairy usually called for in egg bakes. To facilitate emulsion with beaten eggs and milk, you might want to blend cottage cheese curds into a uniformly smooth consistency.