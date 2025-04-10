12 Best Pasta Attachments For Stand Mixers, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A stand mixer is already a powerhouse gadget for any kitchen. But with the right pasta attachment, it can also become the perfect tool for making fresh, homemade pasta the easy way. Whatever type of pasta you like, there is an attachment for your needs. There are pasta sheet rollers, cutters, and presses. Some even have a roller and cutters combined into one device.

The problem comes with there being so many options to choose from. It can be hard to pick the right one, which is why we've done the hard work for you. We've rounded up the best pasta attachments for stand mixers to ensure you are getting high quality and value for your money.

We've checked the reviews from Amazon while also cross-referencing these pasta attachments with reviews from other sources. The result is a range of pasta attachments that are all rated highly but differ in terms of their features, value, and versatility. There is nothing quite like fresh pasta, but it can often be too much of a hassle to make. These attachments will make your life much easier and your dishes much tastier. All you need to do is read on and choose the one that most closely matches your needs and budget.