12 Best Pasta Attachments For Stand Mixers, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A stand mixer is already a powerhouse gadget for any kitchen. But with the right pasta attachment, it can also become the perfect tool for making fresh, homemade pasta the easy way. Whatever type of pasta you like, there is an attachment for your needs. There are pasta sheet rollers, cutters, and presses. Some even have a roller and cutters combined into one device.
The problem comes with there being so many options to choose from. It can be hard to pick the right one, which is why we've done the hard work for you. We've rounded up the best pasta attachments for stand mixers to ensure you are getting high quality and value for your money.
We've checked the reviews from Amazon while also cross-referencing these pasta attachments with reviews from other sources. The result is a range of pasta attachments that are all rated highly but differ in terms of their features, value, and versatility. There is nothing quite like fresh pasta, but it can often be too much of a hassle to make. These attachments will make your life much easier and your dishes much tastier. All you need to do is read on and choose the one that most closely matches your needs and budget.
KitchenAid Ksmpra Stand Mixer Attachment Pasta Roller & Cutter
All of the pasta attachments here are compatible with a KitchenAid stand mixer, but if you want the best of the best, it's wise to buy straight from the company itself. This model will streamline the process of rolling and cutting your fresh pasta. It comes with three attachments: a pasta roller, a fettuccine cutter, and a spaghetti cutter. The biggest downside here is the high price. It's a significant investment but one that comes with the advantages you'd expect from a premium product. It's well-made, durable, and works exactly as intended. The solid stainless-steel construction means you'll be making restaurant-quality pasta for many years to come.
The pasta roller offers eight different thickness settings, allowing you to create delicate spaghetti or sturdy lasagna sheets. Users have been quick to praise how quick and easy it is to use, as well as the consistent results it provides. However, they mentioned that cleaning can be a bit annoying, but that is a common theme with most of these pasta attachments due to their awkward shape. The high ratings for this attachment show that even though the cost is high, it's a price worth paying. There are other models on this list that are cheaper and still well-made, but this KitchenAid attachment can't be beaten for quality.
Purchase the KitchenAid Ksmpra Stand Mixer Attachment Pasta Roller & Cutter at Amazon for $175.95.
Antree Pasta Maker Attachment 3-in-1 Set
This Antree pasta attachment is a more affordable alternative to KitchenAid's official range. As with many of these models, it comes with the functionality of being able to roll pasta as well as cut it into spaghetti or fettuccine. This model is a little different in that all three functions are contained within the same device. That means you don't need to switch between multiple attachments. This can help to save time and mess, as well as reduce storage space. On the all-in-one attachment is a dial that allows you to switch between eight different levels of thickness.
All of these features make it both efficient and user-friendly, allowing you to make your pasta without the frustrations of dealing with a difficult attachment. The stainless steel blades ensure the quality is still high despite the lower cost. Some users had issues with the roller not making thin enough pasta sheets, and there have been a few problems with quality control. Aside from that, this is still a consistent and highly-rated pasta attachment. The convenience of having an all-in-one attachment is clear, and this Antree model offers great value for money.
Purchase the Antree Pasta Maker Attachment 3-in-1 Set at Amazon for $63.99 (original price is $79.99).
Gvode Pasta Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Whenever you buy a product for a lower-than-premium price, one of your first concerns is about build quality. There is that old adage of 'buy cheap, buy twice,' but that isn't a concern with this Gvode model. Containing the same sort of three-piece attachments as the KitchenAid Ksmpra model, this is made of premium stainless steel and is built to last. Beyond its durability, this set or roller and cutter has everything you need to make professional-quality pasta. But Gvode also sells just the roller attachment without the cutting tools, appealing to those who already have a cutter or pasta press attachment or only want to make pasta sheets for the likes of classic lasagna.
Some users have mentioned the attachments can be a little confusing to use at the start, but you quickly get used to them. A part of that learning curve comes with the adjustable roller and its eight thickness settings, which allows you to have full control over your pasta sheets. Whether you want to use these sheets for your ravioli recipe or put them through one of the cutters, you'll soon work out your perfect method. Cleaning is also made simple with the complimentary Gvode cleaning brush that can help with it. It's an impressive set that will stand the test of time.
Purchase the Gvode Pasta Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixer at Amazon for $89.99 (original price is $109.99).
Jovan Home 3-in-1 Pasta Maker Attachment
Here, we have another pasta attachment that offers great value for money. As with many attachments on this list, this model allows everyone to easily roll pasta and cut spaghetti or fettuccine. However, where they can differ is that some have three separate attachments, whereas others are all-in-one devices. This Jovan set is the latter. The downside is a slight lack of stability, but there are a few significant advantages.
The first is that you don't need to keep swapping out attachments when you're going from one to the other. Another advantage is you can use the different features at the same time. For example, you can place dough through the roller while cutting spaghetti at the same time. The cutting feature is an area where this attachment loses points with a few users, with some complaining that it has trouble cutting thinner pasta, but most patrons seem very happy with it. This is another tool that offers eight thickness settings, so you get plenty of flexibility and efficiency here for great results.
Purchase the Jovan Home 3-in-1 Pasta Maker Attachment at Amazon for $69.99.
Hozodo Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
Hozodo here offers something quite different to what we've already seen. This pasta press comes with seven different discs, allowing you to make rigatoni, fusilli, small cookies, spaghetti, bucatini, as well as both large and small macaroni. It's fantastic for those who enjoy a broader range of pasta, but it doesn't roll the pasta into sheets, so you may need to buy a separate pasta roller. Hozodo also sells a three-piece pasta attachment, similar to the previous models already mentioned.
With this pasta press model, you can cut the pasta to your desired length and enjoy fresh pasta the way you want. There are a lot of parts to this, but once you learn the assembly, it becomes second nature. A big plus for some here will be that it's dishwasher safe, avoiding the fiddly cleaning process needed for many other attachments. However, some users have concerns over build quality. Overall ratings are still high, but a few bemoan the plastic housing, with Amazon flagging it as a frequently returned item. On the flip side, many others have praised its durability along with its ease of use.
Purchase the Hozodo Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment at Amazon for $55.99 (original price is $79.99).
InnoMoon Pasta Maker Attachment
InnoMoon is another company that makes high-quality attachments without the price tag of genuine KitchenAid parts. With a pasta sheet roller and spaghetti and fettuccine cutter attachments, there is nothing unique about this model that we haven't talked about before in terms of functionality. However, the reason the three separate attachments stand out is due to their excellent build quality from durable stainless steel. This not only makes the product long-lasting but also food-safe with its commercial design. Added to that, there are plenty of compliments on how easy the attachments are to clean, which can't be said of many others here.
One of the most underrated aspects of these attachments is consistency. With this InnoMoon model, you'll get clean and even pasta every time. The negative reviews mostly revolve around the KitchenAid product being better, but they are drowned out by the overwhelmingly positive reviews. For those looking for separate attachments at an affordable price, it's hard to find a better option. It's a stress-free way to bring authentic pasta to your home.
Purchase the InnoMoon Pasta Maker Attachment at Amazon for $99.99.
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
We've looked at one model that can make a wide variety of different pasta shapes, and here's another. And this pasta press comes directly from KitchenAid. With that comes an expectation of higher quality but also a higher price tag. You'll be able to make spaghetti, bucatini, rigatoni, fusilli, and macaroni with the six interchangeable pasta discs for the attachment, and it comes with a built-in wire cutter to make the pasta to any length you desire. Some have complained it is a little slow, and it can take a little trial-and-error before you learn how to master it. However, once you get over the initial learning curve, you'll find it easy to use and capable of creating perfect pasta.
The build quality is impressive as it combines durable plastic housing with mental internal components. Cleaning can be a little tedious, but that's near-impossible to avoid with such a device and the nature of pasta dough. Overall, this is simply the best attachment on the list for making a wide variety of pasta shapes. The cost will be the biggest barrier to many, but if it fits your budget, it will be worth the investment.
Purchase the KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment at Amazon for $175.99 (original price is $219.99).
Rethone 3-in-1 Pasta Maker Attachment
Here, we have one of the cheapest sets on this list, making it a tempting option for those on a budget. Despite that lower price, the build quality is impressive. It does come with a plastic outer casing but all the internal components and cutters are made from stainless steel. The roller, spaghetti cutter, and fettuccine cutter set loses some marks when it comes to cutting ability. The fettuccine cutter appears to be tricky to use for some, but it's worth pointing out that the average review score is still very high. It shows that most users don't have issues with it.
Along with its lower price, this will appeal to many with it being an all-in-one attachment that avoids the need to keep swapping them out. There is no doubt this model doesn't have the same quality as others on this list. However, it still offers good value for money to those hoping to avoid spending over $100.
Purchase the Rethone 3-in-1 Pasta Maker Attachment at Amazon for $50.99 (original price is $59.99).
Newsets Pasta Maker Attachment
Newsets offer up another contender for the best budget model. It's another 3-in-1 roller and cutter attachment with an eight-level adjustable knob for thickness. The biggest gripe about this attachment is that some users have trouble connecting it to their KitchenAid stand mixer. Due to this, it's important to double-check it will fit your particular model. That aside, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with Amazon even noting it's a product that has fewer returns than average.
The black-and-white aesthetic of this attachment is a little different from many others on this list, but it still uses stainless steel on the inside, so you don't have to worry about the quality and the noodles sticking together after going through the cutters. Assembly is easy, and the cover opens up for easier cleaning. It falls in the lower price range on this list, making it ideal for those looking to save money but still get reliable cutters and rollers.
Purchase the Newsets Pasta Maker Attachment at Amazon for $59.49 (original price is 69.99).
Coolcook 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment
Here, we land on the cheapest 3-in-1 attachment on this list. Due to that, I think a good place to start is with the negatives and why it's cheaper. Simply put, the build quality and materials are lower quality, with it having a plastic shell. In addition, the blades and rollers inside are made of aluminum instead of stainless steel. Over time, this is more likely to lead to rust and won't be as strong. However, the reason it's even on this list is because its average rating is high.
It may not last as long as the premium models here, but it still offers good value for money and makes great pasta. In terms of functionality, there is very little to separate it from many others on this list in terms of its cutting and adjustability. It's most likely worth spending a little bit extra here to get a better model, but if you don't want to splurge, this attachment will still get the job done, especially if making pasta from scratch is just a new hobby that might not last.
Purchase the Coolcook 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment at Amazon for $41.32 (original price is $59.99).
Nevku Pasta Roller Attachment
While Nevku sells a pasta maker attachment set that includes a roller and two cutters, it was unavailable at the time of our writing. Luckily, you can still get the roller separately. It's a simple and effective tool that will allow you to easily create pasta sheets of any length you desire. Made completely of stainless steel, it's a high-quality attachment with eight thickness settings ranging from 0.4mm to 2mm. Some of these reviews mention the roller not working after one or two uses, but none of these reviews have been in the last 12 months, and most comments on its durability are positive.
Many also praise it for its ease of use as well as how easy it is to clean. For those who don't need or want the other attachments, this is an affordable solution that still delivers quality craftsmanship. It's also compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer and gives you the ability to make rolled pasta sheets in seconds.
Purchase the Nevku Pasta Roller Attachment at Amazon for $45.99 (original price is $52.99).
Gvode 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment
Here is another pasta attachment from Gvode. In contrast to the 3-piece set we looked at above, this is an all-in-one device that gives you the integrated spaghetti cutter, fettuccine cutter, and roller functions. A nice feature of this attachment is the baffle plate that allows you to drape the pasta on top as it guides it into one of the three slots hands-free. This makes it easier to use and also easier to use more than one slot at a time.
As with the other Gvode models, the quality here is good without being a premium product. Value for money is high, and it's a sturdy device. There are some complaints about cleaning it, but as we've seen, this is almost unavoidable with pasta attachments. Overall, this is another great option for those looking for a 3-in-1 device at a much lower price than genuine KitchenAid parts.
Purchase the Gvode 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment at Amazon for $63.89 ($89.99).
Methodology
At Tasting Table, we pride ourselves on the authenticity and quality of our reviews, even if we haven't personally tried the products. For this piece, we have looked at the average ratings, mainly from Amazon, but also cross-checked them against other sources. We also didn't take these scores at face value; we did a deep dive into the reviews to ensure they were genuine and looked for common themes that were established, whether good or bad.
Pros and cons (if any) are presented for each product. The aim is to save you time doing all this hard work to find the perfect pasta attachment for your needs.