The Simple White Rice Addition That Elevates Both Texture And Flavor

White rice is perhaps the biggest blank canvas in the culinary world, able to accommodate a host of flavors, textures, and sauces. Quinoa is one such ingredient that instantly elevates white rice, adding texture and flavor. It may not have the universal appeal of a pairing like peanut butter and jelly, but this grain-on-grain combination can be a fluffy, flavorful comfort food that harmoniously improves both grains.

Pairing quinoa with rice works for a few reasons. From a texture perspective, white rice's soft, smooth texture contrasts the nutty, chewy texture of quinoa, creating an interesting mouthfeel that ensures the person eating doesn't get tired of the taste or feel of one or the other. Another plus is that while quinoa brings more nuttiness, both grains have a fairly mild taste, which means it's easy to impart flavor into both of them. Because they can be easily upgraded, the pairing can work as a simple side dish or a key part of a full entree.

One more benefit is that adding quinoa brings more protein and fiber to your meal in one easy move. Quinoa also has a lower glycemix index than white rice, which is good if you want to keep your blood sugar more level.