Here's Where Saratoga's Viral Blue-Bottle Water Actually Comes From

Before 4 a.m., Florida fitness trainer and influencer Ashton Hall cracks open a bottle of water packaged in vividly blue glass and takes a sip. As seen in his viral TikTok video, Hall takes several more swigs from the bottle before pouring the rest into an icy bath to dunk his face into. The cobalt-blue water bottle reappears throughout the video, as the man appears to replenish the bottle throughout his morning routine. The water displayed is Saratoga, which we placed 11th out of 29 in our ranking of popular water brands. The noticeable blue bottles (the color has officially been named by Pantone as Saratoga Signature Blue), have also landed upon upscale dining tables across America.

On Saratoga Spring Water's website, the company notes that the water is 100% natural spring water sourced in the Northeast, but directs interested consumers to check product packaging for specifics on exactly where the water is collected. Inspecting the labels, the water is reportedly taken from either Sweet Water Spring, where the company's headquarters is based in Saratoga Springs, or Pristine Mountain Spring, a source located in northwestern Vermont. The president of Saratoga Spring Water, Adam Madkour, openly admitted to The Saratogian, "We're not hiding the fact that we have two sources. But every bottle is 100 percent from one place or the other. It isn't mixed." Evidently, after a pipe broke, the company tapped water in Vermont to continue operations without having to put a noticeable dent in revenue.