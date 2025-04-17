The Absolute Cutest Way To Use Up Leftover Cadbury Mini Eggs
When spring rolls around and Cadbury Mini Eggs begin to hit the shelves of candy aisles at grocery stores and other retailers, it's all too tempting to grab a bag or two. But if you find yourself with more of the small chocolate eggs than you know what to do with, consider using them to bolster a batch of cookies. While you could give the popular Easter candy a rough chop and use it in place of chocolate chips, there's a better way to feature the crunchy chocolates in cookies.
Cadbury's Mini Eggs are the perfect size to place in the center of thumbprint cookies. Instead of filling the thumbprint indentation to the top with a fruity jam or sticky sauce, use the chocolate eggs to help fill the center of the cookies. You can even use more than one at a time. This will require less filling, though a little will help anchor the eggs in place while leaving more room for a cluster of chocolates. Fortunately, the dense and crunchy chocolates pair well with a wide range of cookie flavors.
Bake a batch of decadent chocolate cookies
Because Cadbury Mini Eggs are simply milk chocolate nuggets with a crisp sugar shell, they work with all kinds of classic chocolate flavor profiles. If you want to let the chocolate candies shine front and center, consider making a classic vanilla sugar thumbprint cookie with chocolate ganache centers. For even more emphasis on chocolate, swap out the cookie base for chocolate cookies and add a pinch of freeze-dried raspberries or strawberries sprinkled over the ganache to cut through the sweetness.
Another option is a chocolate thumbprint cookie with salted caramel in the middle. Again, the salt will help balance the sweetness of the cookies, especially with the candy topper. If you're still worried the dessert will be too sweet, try Tasting Table's salted caramel ginger thumbprint cookies for a zesty and zinging twist.
Regardless of the flavors you choose, bake off the cookies following your favorite thumbprint recipe. Once the cookies have cooled and have a small amount of filling, simply press a few eggs into the filling. Apart from the festive appearance and indulgent flavors, you won't have to worry about the eggs rolling away since they'll stick to the cookie's filling.