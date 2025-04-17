The Absolute Cutest Way To Use Up Leftover Cadbury Mini Eggs

When spring rolls around and Cadbury Mini Eggs begin to hit the shelves of candy aisles at grocery stores and other retailers, it's all too tempting to grab a bag or two. But if you find yourself with more of the small chocolate eggs than you know what to do with, consider using them to bolster a batch of cookies. While you could give the popular Easter candy a rough chop and use it in place of chocolate chips, there's a better way to feature the crunchy chocolates in cookies.

Cadbury's Mini Eggs are the perfect size to place in the center of thumbprint cookies. Instead of filling the thumbprint indentation to the top with a fruity jam or sticky sauce, use the chocolate eggs to help fill the center of the cookies. You can even use more than one at a time. This will require less filling, though a little will help anchor the eggs in place while leaving more room for a cluster of chocolates. Fortunately, the dense and crunchy chocolates pair well with a wide range of cookie flavors.