Oddly Shaped Roasts May Not Cook Evenly, But Here's Where They Shine

There's nothing worse than waiting hours for a roast to wrap up cooking, only for it to come out simultaneously overcooked and slightly raw. This is common with roasts that aren't evenly shaped, so it's important to examine what you buy before it comes home with you. If it does happen to make its way into your kitchen, however, an oddly shaped roast can be easily repurposed into minced meat.

Just because a cut of meat has no future as a roast doesn't mean it's totally useless. What makes these meats such a catch is the level of fattiness they possess. Ingredients like chuck roast or lamb shoulder become incredibly tender when slow-cooked in either their whole form or ground, making them cuts of meat to consider for mincing. The fattiness of these traditional roast choices translates to minced meat that stays juicy when cooked and maintains a rich, tender flavor that's perfect for a variety of dishes.

Mincing meat is easier with a grinder, but you can also do it with a food processor or by hand. Using a cleaver or another large, sharp knife, cut the meat into one inch cubes. If you're going to be using the food processor, partially freeze the meat before pulsing it in the machine. To do it by hand, arrange the cubes together and chop them up vertically from left to right. Flip the meat over and chop horizontally, repeating the steps until the meat is finely ground.