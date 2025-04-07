What You Need To Know About Pink Turkey Meat

Carving into a perfectly roasted autumnal herby turkey, most people would expect to see juicy slices of pristine white meat behind the herbed, caramelized skin. But if instead of that, you get slices with a suspiciously pink tinge in the middle, we wouldn't blame you if you freak out a little and wonder if you had accidentally undercooked it. Well, according to the USDA, it turns out that pink turkey meat is actually pretty normal.

You see, there are two proteins within turkey meat that affect its color. The first is myoglobin, which typically breaks down during cooking and turns the meat white. However, when the meat's pH level is a bit higher, this protein might become more heat resistant and retain some of its color. The second, lesser-known protein is called cytochrome C and is quite interesting — it's more abundant in older turkeys and is notably more resistant to heat than myoglobin. If your bird happens to have high levels of this protein, you might notice that pinkish hue even after you've cooked it through.

There are other factors that can contribute to this coloring, too. For example, if you've added smoked ingredients like bacon to your turkey, like in bacon and jalapeño stuffing, their natural nitrates can cause the meat to take on a reddish tinge. Whatever the case, this case of turkey chemistry is quite safe and isn't a food safety hazard.