What Happens If You Try Using Nespresso Pods In A Dolce Gusto Machine?

Got a stash of Nespresso pods in the cupboard but recently switched to a Dolce Gusto machine? You might be wondering what would happen if you tried using your classic Nespresso pods in your new appliance. Unfortunately, we've got some bad news for you — Nespresso pods can't be used in a Dolce Gusto machine, so you're best off giving them to someone who has a compatible machine.

While you may think Nespresso and Dolce Gusto pods would be interchangeable, seeing as both varieties are owned by Nestle, the capsules are designed to work specifically with the different technologies in each machine. If you take a cursory look at your classic Nespresso pod, you'll see that it isn't the right shape to fit in a Dolce Gusto machine; it's smaller than the capsule holder inside. An original Nespresso pod has a 37mm radius and a 30mm height, which makes it perfect for Nespresso Original machines, such as the Lattisima, Creatista, and Pixie. Nespresso's Vertuo coffee machines are only compatible with Vertuo capsules that are more dome-like and have a barcode on them which the machine reads to pick the perfect brewing settings. Dolce Gusto machines, such as the Mini Me, Piccolo, and Genio, are designed to hold capsules that are 54mm tall, which means neither of the Nespresso capsules (original nor Vertuo) will fit inside.