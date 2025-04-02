What Happens If You Try Using Nespresso Pods In A Dolce Gusto Machine?
Got a stash of Nespresso pods in the cupboard but recently switched to a Dolce Gusto machine? You might be wondering what would happen if you tried using your classic Nespresso pods in your new appliance. Unfortunately, we've got some bad news for you — Nespresso pods can't be used in a Dolce Gusto machine, so you're best off giving them to someone who has a compatible machine.
While you may think Nespresso and Dolce Gusto pods would be interchangeable, seeing as both varieties are owned by Nestle, the capsules are designed to work specifically with the different technologies in each machine. If you take a cursory look at your classic Nespresso pod, you'll see that it isn't the right shape to fit in a Dolce Gusto machine; it's smaller than the capsule holder inside. An original Nespresso pod has a 37mm radius and a 30mm height, which makes it perfect for Nespresso Original machines, such as the Lattisima, Creatista, and Pixie. Nespresso's Vertuo coffee machines are only compatible with Vertuo capsules that are more dome-like and have a barcode on them which the machine reads to pick the perfect brewing settings. Dolce Gusto machines, such as the Mini Me, Piccolo, and Genio, are designed to hold capsules that are 54mm tall, which means neither of the Nespresso capsules (original nor Vertuo) will fit inside.
Other differences between Nespresso and Dolce Gusto coffee machines
Put a capsule in most Nespresso machines and once your coffee is ready, they will automatically eject the pod. A Dolce Gusto machine, on the other hand, requires that you manually remove the capsule each time you make a brew. However, it does have other benefits when it comes to the range of drinks you can make with it. For example, Dolce Gusto pods can be used to make hot chocolates and teas as well as cappuccinos. In contrast, Nespresso focusses entirely on coffee, such as the Nespresso Barista Creations line. The Nespresso website's FAQ section states the brand's "foremost priority is sourcing the highest quality coffee beans and providing exquisitely unique coffee experiences to [its] members worldwide. In addition, Nespresso Original Line machines are carefully calibrated to brew the perfect cup, time after time. They would not be ideal for steeping tea or making hot chocolate."
Nespresso capsules don't contain milk, which means you need to add your own if you prefer a flat white over an espresso but Dolce Gusto capsules contain everything you need in one pod, which makes it super convenient. We'd advise that you're best off purchasing new capsules to fit your Dolce Gusto machine or investing in a coffee pod adapter, like this one on Amazon. This gadget allows you to put a Nespresso capsule in a Dolce Gusto machine and increases the brewing pressure inside.