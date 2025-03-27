The Key To Mouth-Watering Vegan Smash Burgers Lies In The Seasoning

A vegan lifestyle is gaining popularity as many individuals choose to go the non-animal-product eating route, whether for personal, environmental, or health reasons. A stereotypical belief about plant-based products is that they're bland-tasting, without many options to make them more flavorful and interesting. Aha — but that is simply not true. Plant-based foods, including our tasty vegan smash burger recipe, all have an inherent natural flavor that is brought to life with seasoning.

Seasoning is key with plant-based dishes. It's often done in the prep phase of your meal, as well as throughout the cooking process, to allow flavors to develop and enhance as they cook. Seasoning is the unicorn dust of all foods, revealing layers of flavors that are sometimes unexpected.

This delicious smash burger that we fell in love with the moment we tasted it is packed with flavor because of the seasoning combo — garlic and onion powder, smoked paprika, and salt and pepper. Such simple ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry, but they turn a plain veggie patty into something extraordinary. Once the patty is packed with flavor from the seasonings it better complements the other burger ingredients. From the crisp lettuce and toasted bun, to the tangy pickles and creamy sauce (which is also seasoned), every element complements its peers.