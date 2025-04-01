The Worst Store-Bought Smoothie, According To Our Taste Test
Smoothies are a great anytime treat, perfect for beating the summer heat but also a year-round way to get in fruits, veggies, protein, and so much more. But sometimes, you just want a drink without the hassle of cleaning your blender. On these days, you can always reach for a store-bought and bottled smoothie instead. We even have a list of 11 bottled smoothies that we've already sorted from worst to best for you, so you can jot down what to race for and what to leave on the shelves. By our measure, Harmless Harvest is definitely the smoothie to leave behind.
Harmless Harvest's organic strawberry dairy-free coconut drink lacks the fruity flavor that its bright, vibrant packaging hinted at. The strawberry doesn't linger on the palate, instead dissolving almost immediately into a coconutty aftertaste that stuck around past its welcome. The sourness from the probiotic isn't doing this drink any favors, either. The tang is overwhelming and unpleasant, with the sweetness taking a back seat. Some of the lower-starred reviews on the Harmless Harvest website also critique the chunky, watery texture. Overall? It's overwhelming, especially when there are much better options out there.
What smoothies to fill your cart with instead
Don't lose all hope and return to the kitchen to make your own perfect smoothies just yet, though. (Or do. Those smoothies are going to be damn tasty, too.) But if you're still not ready to give up on the holy grail of a pre-made, bottled, ready-to-drink smoothie, then you can check out some of our other options instead, like our top pick, Evolution Fresh. Hilariously, this is more of a pressed juice than a smoothie, but it nailed the tropical flavors so well that it rocketed to the top of our rankings, regardless. The whispers of strawberries in Harmless Harvest's smoothie wouldn't stand a chance against it. Our second pick, Naked Juice, isn't exactly the healthiest choice on the market, but it stacks up in terms of flavor and a thick, luscious texture that'll satisfy your cravings.
We even tried another strawberry flavor in Chobani Complete, which hit our third spot on the ranking list. You get a perfect balance of yogurty tang and sweet, natural strawberry that lingers on the tongue pleasantly with no weird aftertaste. The texture is also wonderful and much thicker than Harmless Harvest's coconut version. If you're craving strawberry smoothies in particular, this one's a great go-to pick, so you can leave Harmless Harvest on the shelf while still getting that deliciously sweet blast of berry you crave.