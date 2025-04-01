Smoothies are a great anytime treat, perfect for beating the summer heat but also a year-round way to get in fruits, veggies, protein, and so much more. But sometimes, you just want a drink without the hassle of cleaning your blender. On these days, you can always reach for a store-bought and bottled smoothie instead. We even have a list of 11 bottled smoothies that we've already sorted from worst to best for you, so you can jot down what to race for and what to leave on the shelves. By our measure, Harmless Harvest is definitely the smoothie to leave behind.

Harmless Harvest's organic strawberry dairy-free coconut drink lacks the fruity flavor that its bright, vibrant packaging hinted at. The strawberry doesn't linger on the palate, instead dissolving almost immediately into a coconutty aftertaste that stuck around past its welcome. The sourness from the probiotic isn't doing this drink any favors, either. The tang is overwhelming and unpleasant, with the sweetness taking a back seat. Some of the lower-starred reviews on the Harmless Harvest website also critique the chunky, watery texture. Overall? It's overwhelming, especially when there are much better options out there.