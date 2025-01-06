The Messy Mistake To Avoid While Cleaning Your Blender

There are a few additional things you'll need to remember if you want to keep the swirling soap and water trick in your cleaning repertoire. First, it's important to clean your blender soon after using it, so that food and substances don't have a chance to dry and harden onto the tool's surfaces. A good rule of thumb is to fill the blender about halfway with water, and just a few drops of dish soap will go a long way.

But, don't stop there. In a 2013 study, the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) actually found that one of the germiest parts of your kitchen is your blender gasket (i.e. the rubber part). To help prevent unwanted bacteria growth like Salmonella, E. Coli, yeast, and mold, the NSF suggests taking apart each piece of the blender from jar to gasket to blade. You can clean them with a soft brush in hot soapy water. Once done, rinse each part and let them all air dry. (Letting the sudsy tornado do much of the work for you should reduce the amount of time spent scrubbing.)

Additionally, don't forget about the blender base (i.e. the electrical piece where the plug attaches). Liquids could dribble down to this area, so use a damp cloth or paper towel to remove any residue. If you're looking to eliminate stains, you could even take things a step further by scrubbing your glass or plastic blender jar with a combination of baking soda and vinegar for a noticeable shine.

