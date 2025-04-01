Don't Throw Out That Last Dollop Of Sour Cream - Do This Instead

Never get rid of condiments, prematurely — yes, that includes the nearly-empty tub of sour cream resting idle in your fridge. Although there may not be enough of the ingredient to work into a chicken paprikash or casserole, a dollop of sour cream can still be put to use as a garnish as long as it hasn't gone bad. However, rather than top a bowl of chili or a sizzling fajitas, we suggest using the tangy cream as a topping for sweet treats, instead.

Strange as it may sound, sour cream makes an excellent garnish for desserts. Thanks to its milky profile and velvety texture, the ingredient effortlessly complements the decadence of sugar-laden goodies. However, it also imparts a tart twist that increases the depth and brightens the flavor. What's more, this tanginess can even offset cloying sweetness, resulting in a more balanced bite. If that weren't enough, sour cream can also add a cool creaminess to freshly baked (read: warm) goodies — not to mention that a spoonful even boosts visual appeal.

To use sour cream as a garnish, simply scrape the sides of the container with a spoon before dolloping the ingredient over a dessert. For added aesthetics, the sour cream can also be placed into a squeeze bottle or piping bag, which can help create beaded or patterned designs. Alternatively, the cream can even be swirled into certain goodies, such as a chilled fruit soup or pudding.