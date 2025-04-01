The Cheap Oil You Should Use For More Flavorful Vinaigrettes

Vinaigrettes are a cook's secret weapon when it comes to creating flavorful dishes. Splashed over a bed of greens, it dresses and brightens a salad without overpowering the crisp tastes of the lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Vinaigrettes are also a game-changing secret ingredient for roasted vegetables, and they can make some of your favorite cuts of meat more tender. At its most basic, this emulsion is comprised of vinegar, olive oil, and salt. But if you really want to add a little umami to your vinaigrette, you should save the oil from your tin of anchovies and use it instead.

Anchovies are a staple if a homemade grilled chicken Caesar salad is in your meal rotation or if you like to add them to your pizza or pasta puttanesca. These little fish, which hail from the Engraulidae family, are full of flavor, and everything they touch, including the oil they're packed in, benefits from their tasty superpower. The taste is salty with just a hint of seafood and perfect to mix into your vinaigrette.