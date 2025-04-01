The Absolute Best Substitutes For Apple Cider Vinegar In Your Cooking

Apple cider vinegar substitutes are a simple one-to-one swap; a little goes a long way. Chef Stowe recommends "just a few drops of [vinegar substitute] into a sauce at the end, especially a long simmering red wine sauce or ... something that's cooked for a long time." We have a red wine mushroom sauce for steak that you could add a dash of sherry vinegar to, for instance. Other simmered sauces that you could try the swap on include barbecue sauce, like this bourbon chile barbecue sauce. A splash of vinegar is an essential part of uncooked sauces, too, like this smoky romesco sauce.

Stowe says, "we're talking about, say, 500 milliliters — or if you're talking in cups, two cups of sauce — you might be adding like three, four, five mils. When you taste the sauce, you shouldn't say, "oh wow, you've put vinegar in it." You don't have to be too precise when adding vinegar to sauce, as long as you don't overdo it. A half a teaspoon of vinegar or the juice of a quarter of a lemon or lime would work in most instances. A good rule of thumb is to start small and add more if needed.

The bottom line is that an apple cider vinegar substitute is better than omitting the acidity altogether because, as Stowe says, "It really does bring up the flavor of the sauce. You'll appreciate some of the other background flavors more by just having a few drops in it at the end."