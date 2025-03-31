Here's The Best Ice Cream That You Can Only Buy At Aldi

Aldi's Brookie Dough ice cream succeeds for a couple of key reasons; first and foremost, the texture. The ice cream itself is velvety, lacking any obnoxious ice crystals that some grocery store ice cream brands tend to form. And if you love the texture of cookie dough ice cream, you're going to go nuts for this brookie dough even more. The brownie chunks are soft and chewy, while the cookie dough chunks offer a little more resistance and bite. Both provide a perfect contrast to the richness of the ice cream itself. It's a textural smorgasbord that makes you want to dive in for spoonful after spoonful.

Then, there's the actual flavor. You can't go wrong with chocolate and vanilla — they're classics for a reason. But it's often hard to choose between the crisp sweetness of vanilla and the rich notes of chocolate. Aldi's brookie dough ice cream has your back, though. It's made with a combination of vanilla and chocolate swirled together, guaranteeing a little of each flavor with every bite.

The vanilla offsets the super decadent brownie pieces beautifully, while the chocolate adds some depth to those delicious cookie dough chunks. It's definitely a pretty sweet option on the whole, but if you prefer something more indulgent rather than refreshing, you may just find your new favorite in this tasty Aldi ice cream. In fact, Redditors reckon it's just as good as the brand name counterpart.