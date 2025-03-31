The Shake N Bake Method For Cooking Meat, Explained
When Kraft's Shake 'n Bake invention came out in 1965, it revolutionized dinner. A plastic bag filled with seasoned breadcrumbs isn't exactly rocket science, but the quick, relatively mess-free method has spawned countless delectable dinners, and it's even better when it's homemade.
Each Shake 'n Bake bag features bread crumbs seasoned with herbs and spices, from the cayenne-spiced crispy buffalo flavor to the Parmesan-crusted seasoning mix. The ready-made bags are designed to make meals easy — just drop the meat into a container with the breadcrumbs and shake it around before baking (or air frying). The breadcrumbs maintain the meat's tender, juiciness and the spices add a punch of flavor to the finished product. Shaking the meat around in the crumbs is simpler than dredging each cut, making the process seamless. In 2022, Kraft got rid of plastic bags in their Shake 'n Bake products to make them more environmentally friendly and encourage the use of reusable containers instead. Of course, you can always make your own version of the iconic coating that can work on a variety of meats.
Add any type of breadcrumbs to a resealable plastic bag, as well as your pick of seasonings. Make sure the meat is slightly damp before adding it to the bag; you can dip it in an egg wash, but adding a splash of water to it will do. Shake the meat around in the bag until the breadcrumbs have adhered to it, then add it to a greased baking pan and heat until golden brown.
What type of meat works with the Shake 'n Bake method?
From chicken and pork to even fish, any type of protein that's on the thinner side works well with the shake-and-bake method. Since it's designed to make things quick and easy, opting for a smaller cut that will cook faster is the best choice. The product was designed to mimic fried chicken, so any type of poultry will do. Add chicken cutlets or bone-in pieces to a plastic bag filled with airy panko, salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, thyme, and garlic powder before giving it a good shake.
If you're craving something a little heartier, try out the best cut of pork for making a shake-and-bake dinner. Pork chops coated in breadcrumbs take on a deliciously crispy exterior while maintaining a juicy center. Tossing them in Italian breadcrumbs is a fast shortcut to flavorful breadcrumbs, and you can always amp up the flavor by adding in some cumin as well as extra basil and sage for a peppery finish.
The method also works for mimicking your favorite seafood recipes, like this Parmesan-crusted tilapia. Along with breadcrumbs and grated parmesan, toss some lemon pepper, black pepper, dill, and garlic powder into the bag. You can dip the tilapia filets into water or eggs, but a smear of mayonnaise will keep the fish moist while baking.