The Shake N Bake Method For Cooking Meat, Explained

When Kraft's Shake 'n Bake invention came out in 1965, it revolutionized dinner. A plastic bag filled with seasoned breadcrumbs isn't exactly rocket science, but the quick, relatively mess-free method has spawned countless delectable dinners, and it's even better when it's homemade.

Each Shake 'n Bake bag features bread crumbs seasoned with herbs and spices, from the cayenne-spiced crispy buffalo flavor to the Parmesan-crusted seasoning mix. The ready-made bags are designed to make meals easy — just drop the meat into a container with the breadcrumbs and shake it around before baking (or air frying). The breadcrumbs maintain the meat's tender, juiciness and the spices add a punch of flavor to the finished product. Shaking the meat around in the crumbs is simpler than dredging each cut, making the process seamless. In 2022, Kraft got rid of plastic bags in their Shake 'n Bake products to make them more environmentally friendly and encourage the use of reusable containers instead. Of course, you can always make your own version of the iconic coating that can work on a variety of meats.

Add any type of breadcrumbs to a resealable plastic bag, as well as your pick of seasonings. Make sure the meat is slightly damp before adding it to the bag; you can dip it in an egg wash, but adding a splash of water to it will do. Shake the meat around in the bag until the breadcrumbs have adhered to it, then add it to a greased baking pan and heat until golden brown.