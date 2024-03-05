The Best Cut Of Pork For Making A Shake-And-Bake Dinner

Shake-and-bake dinner is named after Kraft Shake 'N Bake, the iconic crunchy, "seasoned just right" blend of savory, herbaceous bread crumbs for coating roasted or pan-seared meat. It may have earned a reputation as being an "easy" low-prep dinner go-to for home cooks, but there's a reason why Shake 'N Bake has stuck around: It's delicious. Home cooks can also make their own seasoned breadcrumb blend with panko bread crumbs and any combination of paprika, celery salt, garlic powder, salt, pepper, onion powder, dried parsley flakes, and dried thyme.

To get the most out of this convenient workhorse of an ingredient when it comes to your breaded pork chops, the consensus among shake-and-bakers is that thinner cuts of pork crisp up better. The ideal pork loin chops are ½-inch to 1-inch thick. Either way, try to opt for pork chops that are all roughly the same size and thickness so that they'll finish cooking at relatively uniform times.

In a piece for The Takeout, Rob Levitt (head butcher and Chef de Cuisine of the iconic Publican Meats in Chicago) shares his recipe for shake-and-bake pork chops that live up to a career butcher's standards. He recommends using pork chops that are one inch thick and trimmed with about ¼ inch of fat along the edge. To cook, Levitt bakes the coated, breaded chops on a foil-lined baking sheet at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until they reach an internal temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit.