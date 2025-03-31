Make Your Queso Dip Totally Unique With One Creamy Canned Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beyond the gooey, crave-able cheese, whipping up a batch of knockout homemade queso is all about the canned ingredients ... and, this time, we aren't talking about canned fire-roasted tomatoes or green chilies. To instantly level up your queso game, canned pumpkin puree is the pantry staple you've been missing. With a scoop of pumpkin puree, predictable queso becomes a cheesy, meaty, pumpkin-y extravaganza, all about sweet-savory interplay. Texturally, the addition of luscious, velvety canned pumpkin also gives queso dip a rich thickness, enhancing that cheesy pull on every tortilla chip dunk.

Libby's is a widely-available canned pumpkin classic that totally gets the job done. But, if you happen to live near a Target, the store's generic Good & Gather brand makes our favorite canned pumpkin puree. To incorporate, simply make your regular stovetop queso recipe as normal, then stir in a scoop of pumpkin puree after the cheese has been added and thoroughly melted. Once the dip has mixed and melded together, it's ready to serve.

As always, feel free to adjust to taste as desired, but 1 cup of pumpkin puree per 24 ounces of cheese is a solid jumping-off point. For leisurely grazing, you could transfer that pumpkin queso to a slow cooker over low heat to keep it warm. Beyond tortilla chips, this pumpkin queso would be delicious spooned over steamed broccoli and cauliflower, served on oven-roasted potatoes, or as a topping for scrambled eggs.