Why Kobe Beef Trends Are Bound To Fail, According To Tyler Florence

If you've spent even a minute watching food videos online or browsing menus online, you are familiar with the allure of Kobe beef, but if you ask chef Tyler Florence, there might be better options out there. Kobe beef goes hand-in-hand with Wagyu beef, not just because they are both high-end Japanese specialties but because Kobe is actually just a more specific version of Wagyu. Kobe beef is Wagyu that only comes from one type of cow (descended from a select group of ideal bulls), is only raised in Hyogo prefecture, and is fed a specific diet. That's a lot of boxes to check to make Kobe beef, and that is part of what makes Florence suspicious of Kobe trends.

He told us, "Back [in] probably the early 2000s, it was like Kobe this and Kobe that, Kobe sliders, to the point where it was clearly mislabeled. Not everybody's got access to Kobe like that, and it's not real Kobe." The problem is that Kobe really is rare, and Florence says people are devaluing the label and just marketing any fatty beef as Kobe. As he explained it, "There's like 13 houses in Japan that have authentic Kobe beef, and it's not the truth." So while real Kobe beef might be exceptional, it's just not widely available enough for some trendy burger place to actually acquire it. Florence also told us the other thing going against it is that there is an alternative you can trust that's still really good: Wagyu.