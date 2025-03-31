The Frozen Mexican Food You Should Avoid Buying At Trader Joe's

Spicy and vibrant, Mexican food is one of the most flavorful cuisines on the planet. Capitalizing on the popularity of this bold and diverse fare, Trader Joe's stocks an abundant range of Mexican-inspired meals and snacks for customers to feast on. So of course, it fell upon us to give them all a taste test and report back. According to our findings, there was one frozen Mexican food you should avoid buying at Trader Joe's — the chicken burrito bowl.

The loser in our list of 9 Trader Joe's frozen Mexican foods, ranked worst to best, this offering was bland, stingy on the chipotle sauce, and short on cheese. While this convenient meal featured all the ingredients you'd expect to find in a baked chicken bowl, such as seasoned chicken breast, brown rice, red quinoa, black beans, corn, and bell peppers, there were other Mexican options we tasted that fared much better, such as the beef birria and cheese and green chile tamales.

The portion was also small, and it wasn't as filling as we'd have liked. Plus, the lightest whisper of Southwest-style sauce on top wasn't nearly enough. It could also have had a little more cheddar cheese to lend it some textural interest against the sweetness of the corn and the firm black beans. Sure, it heats up in about five minutes in the microwave, but so do many other of the Mexican options that have heaps more character.