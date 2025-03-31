The Linen Trick That Will Ripen Peaches Faster

There's nothing more underwhelming than an underripe peach. Lacking both a fruity fragrance and a sweet flavor, the crunchy orbs of immature fruit make for a less-than-ideal dining experience. Fortunately, prematurely picked peaches will ripen over time as they're climacteric fruits, which means they keep ripening after being harvested. That said, there is a way to expedite maturation. To ensure that stone fruit develops the sweetest, softest, and most aromatic qualities possible, always keep a couple of linen napkins handy.

Ripening peaches doesn't have to be complicated so long as you keep the fruit covered in linen. Covering peaches in linen (similar to storing them in a paper bag) helps trap ethylene gas, encouraging faster ripening. Since linen is a breathable fabric, it also allows for adequate airflow, preventing a build-up of moisture that could prompt spoilage. Moreover, because loosely woven linen is so soft, it won't bruise peaches either. Not to mention that keeping the fruit contained even staves off pesky fruit flies and insects that would otherwise compromise the quality.

Although you could simply toss the peaches into a linen bag, we suggest placing the fruit over top of a linen napkin before covering it with another piece of the fabric — just be sure to space the peaches apart and place them stem-side down as this will limit bruising and prevent uneven ripening, respectively. After loosely tucking in the napkin's edges, the only thing left to do is let time work its magic.