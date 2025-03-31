The Linen Trick That Will Ripen Peaches Faster
There's nothing more underwhelming than an underripe peach. Lacking both a fruity fragrance and a sweet flavor, the crunchy orbs of immature fruit make for a less-than-ideal dining experience. Fortunately, prematurely picked peaches will ripen over time as they're climacteric fruits, which means they keep ripening after being harvested. That said, there is a way to expedite maturation. To ensure that stone fruit develops the sweetest, softest, and most aromatic qualities possible, always keep a couple of linen napkins handy.
Ripening peaches doesn't have to be complicated so long as you keep the fruit covered in linen. Covering peaches in linen (similar to storing them in a paper bag) helps trap ethylene gas, encouraging faster ripening. Since linen is a breathable fabric, it also allows for adequate airflow, preventing a build-up of moisture that could prompt spoilage. Moreover, because loosely woven linen is so soft, it won't bruise peaches either. Not to mention that keeping the fruit contained even staves off pesky fruit flies and insects that would otherwise compromise the quality.
Although you could simply toss the peaches into a linen bag, we suggest placing the fruit over top of a linen napkin before covering it with another piece of the fabric — just be sure to space the peaches apart and place them stem-side down as this will limit bruising and prevent uneven ripening, respectively. After loosely tucking in the napkin's edges, the only thing left to do is let time work its magic.
Accelerate ripening even further
Swaddling peaches in linen is an effective way to ripen the fruit, but it won't bring about much change for at least a couple of days, which is why we recommend employing a few other tips and tricks to speed maturation. For example, peaches should also be kept somewhere cozy as cool temperatures will slow the rate of ripening. So, rather than keep linen-draped peaches in the fridge, opt for the countertop. Likewise, because sunlight generates warmth, placing peaches near a window doesn't hurt, either.
Additionally, storing peaches with other fruits can be helpful. Since other climacteric produce such as bananas or pears will also release ethylene gas as they ripen, this can prompt rock-hard peaches to soften and sweeten more rapidly in comparison to stone fruit that's kept isolated under a linen cloth. Even though a single piece of fruit will get the job done, be sure to choose ripe produce as it'll release higher levels of ethylene gas.
As for how to determine if the fruit has fully ripened, simply uncover the peaches and use your senses. While they may experience a subtle change in color, ripe peaches will boast an intensely floral and fruity perfume. They'll also give slightly when squeezed, hinting at the juicy interior hiding underneath their coral-colored skin. The only thing left to do is give peaches a taste test. At this point, the (literal) fruits of your linen-wrapped labor can finally be enjoyed!
