The Problem With Using Wine For Your Crockpot Soup

If you love the depth of flavor that wine adds to soups, but don't want to deal with an unpleasant, raw alcohol taste, don't fret. Overall, the best way to mitigate the alcoholic taste of wine is to reduce it on the stove. If your recipe calls for aromatics such as onions or mushrooms, you can cook them in a saucepan on medium heat in wine. Cooking down your wine allows its flavors to beautifully incorporate themselves into that of your aromatics, which will make for a deliciously rich dish in the end. Allow the wine to simmer for a little while, but be patient, as alcohol takes time to reduce, making it one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking with wine.

This methodology applies to any dish prepared in the slow cooker, not just soups. For example, our creamy Crock-Pot chicken marsala recipe calls for the Marsala wine to be reduced on the stove. Once reduced, the wine is then added to the slow cooker alongside the chicken, mushrooms, and onions, where it is left to simmer on low for several hours.

It's important to note that if you have sensitivities to alcohol, it's very difficult to remove all of the wine's alcohol content when cooking. In this case, you can use non-alcoholic wine, beef or chicken stock, juice, white wine vinegar, or red wine vinegar for a similar flavor and aroma.