Turns Out, There's A Specific Spoon Just For Stirring Risotto
Deliciously creamy risotto doesn't just happen. Whether you're making a simple cheese risotto or a savory mushroom and garlic rendition, both ingredients and technique can make all the difference. Naturally, the right tools prove to be just as important. When it comes to preparing a quality risotto, there's one kitchen utensil that you'll want to have on hand — a risotto spoon.
A risotto spoon — also dubbed a mestolo or cucchiaio da risotto in Italian — is a special tool that can help produce a creamier and dreamier risotto dish. Similar to other cooking spoons, the spoon boasts a long, slender handle and a rounded bowl. However, what makes the risotto spoon unique is that its bowl has an especially large and hollow center. This unusual design serves a few purposes during the preparation of risotto.
At its core, the risotto spoon's iconic hole effectively allows dense grains of rice to move through the spoon with ease and without the risk of breaking. In turn, this ensures mush-free textures and improved aesthetics. Additionally, the tool also prompts a more velvety emulsification by promoting the release of starches while preventing too much air from being introduced. Last but certainly not least, the sturdy spoon stops rice from sticking to the bottom and sides of your cookware.
Everything you need to know about risotto spoons
When shopping for the best risotto spoon, we suggest seeking out a few features. Along with a decently sized, hollow centre, the tool should be durable, non-reactive, and heat-resistant. It should also be easy to handle and clean. Likewise, spoons shouldn't scratch your pots and pans, nor should they break the bank. Ideally, we suggest opting for spoons made of silicone, such as the STAUB Risotto Spoon, or a tried-and-true wooden spoon, such as the Cuisinart Beechwood Risotto Spoon.
Even with the help of a good spoon, risotto still must be made following the proper technique. After toasting the rice — preferably, Arborio or Carnaroli — in a pan, ladle in some broth, one spoonful at a time. Using your trusty risotto spoon, slowly (and frequently) stir the ingredients until the rice is al dente. The pot can then be pulled from the heat and finished with a generous heap of Parmigiano Reggiano and a pat of butter. Give everything a good stir, before plating. As a final tip, always serve the risotto promptly.
Think risotto spoons are a one-trick pony? Think again. In addition to producing ravishing risotti, the tool perfectly stirs anything from polenta to oatmeal to sauce. It can even be used to strain foods or toss salads. Its versatility makes the spoon a worthwhile investment to achieve the absolute best risotto and beyond!