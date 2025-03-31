Turns Out, There's A Specific Spoon Just For Stirring Risotto

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deliciously creamy risotto doesn't just happen. Whether you're making a simple cheese risotto or a savory mushroom and garlic rendition, both ingredients and technique can make all the difference. Naturally, the right tools prove to be just as important. When it comes to preparing a quality risotto, there's one kitchen utensil that you'll want to have on hand — a risotto spoon.

A risotto spoon — also dubbed a mestolo or cucchiaio da risotto in Italian — is a special tool that can help produce a creamier and dreamier risotto dish. Similar to other cooking spoons, the spoon boasts a long, slender handle and a rounded bowl. However, what makes the risotto spoon unique is that its bowl has an especially large and hollow center. This unusual design serves a few purposes during the preparation of risotto.

At its core, the risotto spoon's iconic hole effectively allows dense grains of rice to move through the spoon with ease and without the risk of breaking. In turn, this ensures mush-free textures and improved aesthetics. Additionally, the tool also prompts a more velvety emulsification by promoting the release of starches while preventing too much air from being introduced. Last but certainly not least, the sturdy spoon stops rice from sticking to the bottom and sides of your cookware.