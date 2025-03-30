Why You Should Allow Panzanella Salad To Sit Before Digging In

There is no definitive time for how long to let a panzanella sit because there are several different factors that can impact the time needed. A day-old bread that was wrapped tightly will likely still have a good amount of moisture to it, while one left out overnight loosely covered could feel closer to a crouton. The dryer the bread, the longer it will take to soften all the way through. You can even use fresh bread in panzanella salad and just give it a light toast, so you can control just how dry the bread becomes.

The density of the bread is another component. Ciabatta is considered the best bread for panzanella because it's light and airy enough to easily absorb liquid, but a whole-grain bread with a tight crumb will need much longer so that it does not taste like old bread but all the flavors of the salad. Finally, the size of the bread cube can impact timing as well, with larger chunks needing more time for the juices to make it to the center. To test if the bread is ready, squeeze a piece and see if it easily compresses or if it's still hard, or cut one in half to see if the liquid has saturated through and adjust the timing from there.