Why You Need To Soften Store-Bought Paneer Before Using It

Paneer is a hard, mild cheese that is bouncy, squeaky, and holds its shape. As a fresh, perishable cheese, store-bought paneer like this Gopi brand is packaged and stored in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. Unfortunately, the cold temperatures of your refrigerator can negatively affect the texture of the paneer.

Paneer has been pressed multiple times to achieve its hard texture, and most American paneer isn't made with the traditionally fatty and rich buffalo milk. So, not only is paneer devoid of a lot of moisture, but lower-fat content cow's milk paneer that's ultra-compact also inhibits the reabsorption of water. So, if you want to avoid a rubbery, hard, and impenetrable consistency, you need to soften store-bought paneer before using it. Unsoftened paneer is also exceedingly bland, and softening it improves its flavor by increasing its absorption power. Any sauce, stew, or soup you add it to, or oil you might use to cook it will infiltrate and season paneer much more easily if it's softened.

While you can throw store-bought paneer into your dish without softening it, the result would be disappointing. The paneer will not soften, no matter how long you stew it, and will thus contribute nothing to the dish but a hard, chewy, dry bite with no flavor that no sauce or seasoning will adhere to.