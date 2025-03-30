What Makes Goodles A 'Clean' Mac And Cheese?

Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. What can be more delicious and simple as good pasta noodles with a decadent cheese sauce? Mac and cheese is also one of the most accessible and inexpensive meals out there. From frozen meals to cups or boxes from renowned brands such as Kraft (and its iconic character shapes that actually hold a ton of sauce), Annie's, or Velveeta, it's pretty easy to get your hands on the dish in multiple forms. However, mac and cheese can also have a lot of harmful ingredients that aren't discussed or seen on labels. For boxed mac and cheese, Goodles is a brand that has prided itself in receiving the Clean Label Project's certification, the first boxed brand to do so. The Clean Label Project is a non-profit organization that is determined to provide transparency in what foods we are buying and eating. This is done through multiple tests and evaluations that test for any harmful chemicals.

Goodles is often known as a 'healthier' brand because of its focus on packing lots of nutrition into its products while still aiming for that comforting and rich taste that we all know and love. Given that the brand got the certification and passed the test, it seems like the company's hard work has paid off. But what are 'clean' products, and what is specifically tested?