The One Truff Hot Sauce That Just Won't Impress You
Hot sauce is a staple on so many dining tables across the U.S. and beyond –- and for good reason. A few drops can completely transform a dish, adding a punch of heat that enhances everything from scrambled eggs and tacos to burgers and spicy soups. However, there is one grocery store hot sauce you should skip: Truff White Hotter Sauce.
Like its signature condiments, Truff's hot sauces are infused with the flavor of truffle. The White Hotter Sauce is the spicier version of Truff's White Hot Sauce, which blends white truffle with red chili peppers and agave. With red habanero powder and other spices added in, the Hotter Sauce packs quite the kick, but it falls flat when it comes to flavor.
Our experts at Tasting Table ranked six Truff hot sauces from worst to best, evaluating heat level, versatility, cost, and, most importantly, taste. White Hotter Sauce landed right at the bottom of the list. While the aroma of the truffle is pleasant, hitting you as soon as you open the bottle, it becomes totally masked upon tasting. Once the wave of heat sets in, it overpowers any sweetness or truffle flavor, making it difficult to appreciate the intended balance. The sauce fared slightly better in a soup than it did when sampled on its own, as the spice was more subdued, but the truffle notes just remained too faint to fully enjoy.
'Not worth it at all'
Flavor-infused hot sauces can be polarizing, and Truff has sparked some strong opinions on both sides. In a Reddit thread discussing the White Hotter Sauce, customers called it "pungent" and "nasty". Someone also argued that the brand shouldn't add so much spice to a sauce meant to showcase flavor.
While the packaging received some praise, the majority of the comments were negative. One person said they really wanted to like the sauce and another doubted whether they would buy it again. The reviews on Truff's website were more favorable, with customers calling the sauce "delicious" and praising its "smooth flavor". However, some felt the original White Hot Sauce was more balanced, while one customer said they couldn't tell the difference between the two.
Given the high price point of the White Hotter Sauce, you might be better off trying Truff's other offerings. We recommend opting for the Buffalo Sauce or Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce, both of which strike a much better balance between heat and flavor. Whether you prefer a milder, more nuanced kick or a sauce that lets its flavors shine through, there's no shortage of hot sauces out there to explore, and you can even make your own at home. Just save your money and give this one a skip.