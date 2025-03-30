The One Truff Hot Sauce That Just Won't Impress You

Hot sauce is a staple on so many dining tables across the U.S. and beyond –- and for good reason. A few drops can completely transform a dish, adding a punch of heat that enhances everything from scrambled eggs and tacos to burgers and spicy soups. However, there is one grocery store hot sauce you should skip: Truff White Hotter Sauce.

Like its signature condiments, Truff's hot sauces are infused with the flavor of truffle. The White Hotter Sauce is the spicier version of Truff's White Hot Sauce, which blends white truffle with red chili peppers and agave. With red habanero powder and other spices added in, the Hotter Sauce packs quite the kick, but it falls flat when it comes to flavor.

Our experts at Tasting Table ranked six Truff hot sauces from worst to best, evaluating heat level, versatility, cost, and, most importantly, taste. White Hotter Sauce landed right at the bottom of the list. While the aroma of the truffle is pleasant, hitting you as soon as you open the bottle, it becomes totally masked upon tasting. Once the wave of heat sets in, it overpowers any sweetness or truffle flavor, making it difficult to appreciate the intended balance. The sauce fared slightly better in a soup than it did when sampled on its own, as the spice was more subdued, but the truffle notes just remained too faint to fully enjoy.