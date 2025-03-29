The Worst Peppermint Tea Brand Is Seriously Lacking In The Flavor Department
Whether you like having something warm before bed, enjoy a little pick-me-up midday, or just want to start off fresh with a perfectly brewed cup, tea is good at any time. Peppermint tea, in particular, is a popular pick for many. We at Tasting Table have talked about peppermint tea and how good it is as an after-dinner drink, and now we've ranked 11 peppermint tea brands from worst to best so you know exactly what to nab and what to avoid next time you hit the grocery store. And according to our tasters? Swerve Yogi was the worst peppermint tea brand that we tried.
Yogi fell flat in one area you'd be surprised any peppermint tea could lack: the flavor department. Strangely, Yogi's didn't have much peppermint to speak of. The taste and smell were both weak, and even after steeping it to the recommended time, our tasters found that it barely carried a whiff of the minty goodness we all love and expect. Simply put, there are better brands on the market unless you want your peppermint tea to taste like lightly flavored hot water.
What should you go for instead?
Rishi peppermint loose leaf is the real name in the game here. Our tasters labeled it as potent and fragrant, but despite its strong flavor, the taste still stayed delicate rather than blasting you in the face. Compare this to the bland and watery taste of Yogi's peppermint flavor, and the difference is like night and day. Our runner-up, Teapigs Peppermint Leaves, still provides that refreshing and bright taste for a reasonable cost.
Of course, it's important to note that you can't really compare loose-leaf tea to bagged tea, and both of these picks are loose. It's common knowledge that loose-leaf tea just brews better — the leaves are fresher, the tea has more room to steep properly, and you have more quality control over your cup. Sometimes, you just want a bag to quickly throw into your favorite mug and steep in no time. But even then, you can opt for a higher quality bagged tea, like our number three pick, Harney & Sons, which imparts a strong and uplifting mint taste to the tongue. Whatever you choose, just give Yogi a pass — despite being a generally popular brand, they really fumbled the bag on this one.