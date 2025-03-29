The Worst Peppermint Tea Brand Is Seriously Lacking In The Flavor Department

Whether you like having something warm before bed, enjoy a little pick-me-up midday, or just want to start off fresh with a perfectly brewed cup, tea is good at any time. Peppermint tea, in particular, is a popular pick for many. We at Tasting Table have talked about peppermint tea and how good it is as an after-dinner drink, and now we've ranked 11 peppermint tea brands from worst to best so you know exactly what to nab and what to avoid next time you hit the grocery store. And according to our tasters? Swerve Yogi was the worst peppermint tea brand that we tried.

Yogi fell flat in one area you'd be surprised any peppermint tea could lack: the flavor department. Strangely, Yogi's didn't have much peppermint to speak of. The taste and smell were both weak, and even after steeping it to the recommended time, our tasters found that it barely carried a whiff of the minty goodness we all love and expect. Simply put, there are better brands on the market unless you want your peppermint tea to taste like lightly flavored hot water.