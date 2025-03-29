The One Tate's Bake Shop Cookie We'll Never Buy Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The cookie aisle at the grocery store takes up a decent chunk of real estate on the shelves and we're not complaining. Of all the cookie brands, Tate's Bake Shop is one of the more reliable on the market, coming in as the second-best chocolate cookie brand at the store in our Tasting Table rankings. The Southhampton, New York-born Tate's Bake Shop currently produces 16 different kinds of cookies, and we taste-tested every single one. It is with heavy hearts that we share there was one cookie that not only paled in comparison to the others but was a disappointment overall — Tate's Gluten Free Lemon Cookies where wholly unsatisfactory.

The lemon cookies — made with gluten-free rice flour — are pretty much a sandy, crumbly mess. Although the lemon was fragrant upon opening the box, the actual flavor was more bitter than refreshing and zesty. We were hoping for lemon and butter bliss but instead got a shirt full of crumbs and a strong lemon peel aftertaste. The only silver lining was the potential harmony that could be found between these cookies and an Earl Grey tea, but we're not exactly eager to test out the pairing any time soon. For a gluten-free cookie that really hits the spot, we'd steer you towards the highest-ranking one in the Tate's lineup and fourth-place overall, the Gluten Free Ginger Zinger cookies.