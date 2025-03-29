What Is A New York System Wiener And What Makes It Different From A Typical Hot Dog?

Wandering the crowded streets of New York City, you'll most likely spot a hot dog cart on every corner. Any hot dog fan worth their salt knows that part of what makes New York City-style hot dogs unique is the "dirty water" method and the other part comes from delicious simplicity. However, if you ask a New Yorker where to find one of these New York System Wieners you've heard so much about, you're going to get some funny looks, since the savory sausage isn't even made in the Empire State!

A New York System Wiener is a type of sausage made from a mix of pork and veal that's been highly popularized in the state of Rhode Island. It's entirely different from the similarly-shaped hot dogs, which are typically made from only pork (or a combination of pork and beef or chicken). "Hot wieners," as they're sometimes called, are served on a steamed bun with mustard, meat sauce, onions, and celery salt in that very specific order– any other way will apparently earn you a red flag. The meat sauce isn't tomato-based, which means the New York System Wieners are definitely not chili hot dogs and instead more of a grease-based concoction loaded with spicy flavors. The "gaggers" (another affectionate nickname) are never served with ketchup and always served alla arm service, lined up on the cook's forearm as it's loaded with toppings. And no, "wiener" isn't a typo.