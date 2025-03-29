The Starbucks Tea Drink With The Most Boring Flavor

Starbucks is revered for its seemingly endless selection of beverages. Naturally, tea-based drinks are no exception. Yet, with so many menu options to choose from, it can be tricky to determine which are worth ordering and which should be skipped. To save you the time and effort necessary to taste brew after brew, we ranked Starbucks' most popular teas. Based on our findings, we found that the one tipple to avoid is Starbucks' Iced Green Tea, since it's anything but interesting.

Starbucks' Iced Green Tea is made by vigorously shaking water and green tea, and then pouring everything over ice. The resulting beverage is refreshingly cool, but in a way that mimics a tall glass of water. Fragrance-free and fairly flavorless, the tea drink lacks both intensity and depth. Masked by an abundance of ice and water, the lightly flavored tea — green tea is the least bold variety on the spectrum — lacks a palate-pleasing pizzazz. Even though the tea does display super-subtle notes of citrus and spearmint, flavors just aren't as deliciously strong as in warmer preparations.

Aside from its lackluster flavor, Starbucks' Iced Green Tea also lacks visual appeal. Unlike other colorful teas, this particular flavor base boasts a barely-there green hue that's less than inviting, let alone exciting. The chilled drink is also devoid of eye-catching and textural additions like fruit or foam, which further render the drink dull.