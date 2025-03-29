The Starbucks Tea Drink With The Most Boring Flavor
Starbucks is revered for its seemingly endless selection of beverages. Naturally, tea-based drinks are no exception. Yet, with so many menu options to choose from, it can be tricky to determine which are worth ordering and which should be skipped. To save you the time and effort necessary to taste brew after brew, we ranked Starbucks' most popular teas. Based on our findings, we found that the one tipple to avoid is Starbucks' Iced Green Tea, since it's anything but interesting.
Starbucks' Iced Green Tea is made by vigorously shaking water and green tea, and then pouring everything over ice. The resulting beverage is refreshingly cool, but in a way that mimics a tall glass of water. Fragrance-free and fairly flavorless, the tea drink lacks both intensity and depth. Masked by an abundance of ice and water, the lightly flavored tea — green tea is the least bold variety on the spectrum — lacks a palate-pleasing pizzazz. Even though the tea does display super-subtle notes of citrus and spearmint, flavors just aren't as deliciously strong as in warmer preparations.
Aside from its lackluster flavor, Starbucks' Iced Green Tea also lacks visual appeal. Unlike other colorful teas, this particular flavor base boasts a barely-there green hue that's less than inviting, let alone exciting. The chilled drink is also devoid of eye-catching and textural additions like fruit or foam, which further render the drink dull.
Starbucks' Iced Green Tea can be improved
Despite our disdain for the beverage, there are a few ways to make Starbucks' Iced Green Tea taste better. For example, ordering the iced tea without extra water can ensure stronger notes of green tea. Asking for light ice or, better yet, no ice at all can also preserve the tea's delicate flavors as well as prevent excessive dilution. Not sure what you prefer? Ask for water or ice on the side to tailor the beverage exactly to your liking.
After making these adjustments, the iced tea might still taste somewhat bland. In which case, we suggest revamping the drink with a customization or two. Simply swap water for fruit juice (preferably peach) or sweetly tangy lemonade to effortlessly boost flavor. Adding several pumps of sweetener or a peppermint flavored syrup can also give the neutral-tasting tea some depth, whereas a splash of strawberry puree or coconut milk will enhance texture, turning the tea into more of a smoothie or latte-style drink. In fact, even aesthetics can be amplified. Just add in a scoop of vibrantly nuanced fruit inclusions — how about a slice of lemon or orange?
If the new-and-improved drink misses the mark yet again, then it's probably best to select a bolder tasting tea. Earthy black tea or fruity Passion Tango tea are great choices, and matcha-based options are worth investigating should you be seeking a richer and grassier green tea flavor. Of course, if you prefer a mellowed and muted drink, don't let us stand in the way of ordering an Iced Green Tea.