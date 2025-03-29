Be Cautious When Using This Popular Spice With Roast Turkey

Turkey can be a flavorful blank canvas for creative minds in the kitchen. But cooking turkey, a notoriously dry meat, can prove difficult, and not all flavors are created equal on Thanksgiving's favorite bird. There is no shortage of spices, rubs, herbs, fruits, and vegetables to use on turkey, but paprika is one spice that should be used carefully.

Paprika's familiar smoky flavor and rich color is popular on many dishes and is even favored by celebrity foodie Alton Brown in a traditional chicken dinner. But paprika can also be quick to burn when it's exposed to heat. A teaspoon of paprika has a small amount of sugar, but it doesn't take long for sugar to burn once it reaches a certain temperature. Temperatures above 300 degrees Fahrenheit have the potential to start caramelizing the sugar in paprika and once temperatures have reached 350 degrees Fahrenheit or above, the potential for burning (and the bitter taste that accompanies it) is heightened. This can be especially true if a roast turkey is covered in paprika from the start and then put into a preheated oven, especially when some recipes call for roasting a turkey at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Because a roast turkey takes several hours to cook, it's tempting to flavor a bird with spices and herbs before putting it in the oven so the flavor deepens during cooking. This is not the case with paprika — and in many cases, less is more.