5 Easy Breezy Tequila Cocktails To Mix Right In Your Glass

For home bartenders, it's important to have all the necessary accouterments to mix up a proper cocktail. If you're just starting out, however, you might not have a lot of tools and gadgets to work with. There are plenty of options to mix delightful drinks that you can easily stir up right in your glass, many of which use tequila as the base liquor. This notable Mexican spirit is made from the heart of the blue agave plant called the piña and is characterized by a smooth finish with a fruity and sweet flavor. "If you want something easy that you can mix right in the glass, I'd try a paloma, Mexican mule, tequila and tonic, Batanga, or a Tommy's margarita," said Katie Stryjewski, former scientist, cocktail writer, and author of "Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden," to Tasting Table.

This selection of cocktails is unique since they don't require a shaker and include ingredients like sodas and citrus juice. Also, because they are all tequila-forward cocktails, you wouldn't want to disrupt the flavor of the spirit or dilute it too much by shaking them. Similarly, for any drinks using soda, shaking would risk flattening the drink. Either served neat or on the rocks, these stirred tequila cocktails are the perfect refreshment to enjoy responsibly.