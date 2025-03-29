Level Up Your Garlic Bread With 3 Chef-Recommended Toppings
There are nearly endless ways to upgrade garlic bread, whether you prefer to use a frozen option out of a box or to make the dish homemade. But whether you plan to serve garlic bread as a snack, starter, or as part of an entree, the bread is really a carby vessel for more than just garlic. Roasted garlic and mozzarella are two common ways to spruce it up, but Chef Joe Isidori from Arthur & Sons in New York City has three tastier options you should try.
"I like to use pecorino cheese in [the] mix, a touch of paprika, and I use Sicilian oregano rather than the normal stuff (which is usually Turkish or Greek) as it's more complex and nuanced," he explained. There are plenty of other issues for the Sicilian oregano, even if you have to buy a branch over a jar. "It pairs beautifully with tomato-based sauces, grilled meats, seafood, and Mediterranean dishes in general," Isidori said. And if you still aren't convinced, the restaurant with multiple locations has garlic bread with cheese on its menu — so we trust the chef's suggestions.
Sicilian oregano, pecorino cheese, and paprika will take your garlic bread to the next level
You can add Chef Isidori's suggested ingredients to any recipe, including our original homemade garlic bread recipe. The easiest way to incorporate the Sicilian oregano, paprika, and pecorino cheese is to combine it with the butter and spread it on for balanced bites. Just make sure the butter is softened so you can easily combine the ingredients and spread it on the bread evenly. As a last-minute upgrade to store-bought frozen garlic bread, sprinkle it on top. As for the amounts, use around ½ cup of freshly grated pecorino cheese and two teaspoons of oregano for every eight servings or a single loaf of bread like brioche or Italian. As for the paprika, a pinch or dash should be enough.
There are other ingredients that you can add to the butter mixture to really upgrade your garlic bread. Try a little lemon zest to balance the richness of the garlic, butter, and cheese. To take the garlic to new heights, roast the bulb first then add it to the butter for deeper flavors. For a touch of heat to the garlic bread, add some crushed red pepper. Another option to turn upgraded garlic bread into a proper starter is to add a garnish of fresh parsley, caramelized onions, anchovies, or even sliced pate if you're feeling fancy.