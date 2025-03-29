Level Up Your Garlic Bread With 3 Chef-Recommended Toppings

There are nearly endless ways to upgrade garlic bread, whether you prefer to use a frozen option out of a box or to make the dish homemade. But whether you plan to serve garlic bread as a snack, starter, or as part of an entree, the bread is really a carby vessel for more than just garlic. Roasted garlic and mozzarella are two common ways to spruce it up, but Chef Joe Isidori from Arthur & Sons in New York City has three tastier options you should try.

"I like to use pecorino cheese in [the] mix, a touch of paprika, and I use Sicilian oregano rather than the normal stuff (which is usually Turkish or Greek) as it's more complex and nuanced," he explained. There are plenty of other issues for the Sicilian oregano, even if you have to buy a branch over a jar. "It pairs beautifully with tomato-based sauces, grilled meats, seafood, and Mediterranean dishes in general," Isidori said. And if you still aren't convinced, the restaurant with multiple locations has garlic bread with cheese on its menu — so we trust the chef's suggestions.