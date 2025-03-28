3 Tips And Tricks For The Perfect Tequila Sunrise

A tequila sunrise is something most people would've heard of at some time, whether reading it on a cocktail menu, hearing it said in a movie, or making one at home. It's one of those drinks that feels like a founding father of cocktails, yet its history isn't that old — though there are different schools of thought on its origin.

Some say it was born in the 1930s in the Arizona-based Biltmore Hotel where a bartender created it for a regular guest. It was made with tequila, creme de cassis (a red liquor made with black currents), lime juice, and soda, with the colored layers giving it its name. But the most popular story is how bartenders Bobby Lazoff and Billy Rice at the Trident Restaurant in California created a more modern version using orange juice and grenadine in the '70s. Jose Cuervo caught wind of the sunrise-colored drink as it became part of pop culture and used it in their marketing campaigns. It also inspired the song "Tequila Sunrise" by The Eagles; as well as being used in the title of a Hollywood movie.

Whatever the history, the tequila sunrise is still a highly sought-after cocktail, and we chatted to cocktail writer and Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski — who is a magician with cocktails — to get the low-down on how to create the perfect tequila sunrise. Bottoms up!