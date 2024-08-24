The Scientific Reason Grenadine Sinks In Some Cocktails

Grenadine is an incredibly versatile, non-alcoholic syrup with the power to turn even the most basic drinks into delicious cocktails, such as the Queen Mary, made from light beer and grenadine. It also lends its rich, pomegranate and orange flavors to several alcohol-free concoctions, like the Grown-Up Shirley Temple Mocktail.

If you've ever gone out for brunch with friends, you've likely seen the vibrant red and orange layers of the iconic tequila sunrise cocktail. When making the drink, the order in which you add ingredients matters. Orange juice and tequila are added first, then grenadine is slowly poured in, sometimes cascaded down a bar spoon inserted into the glass. Despite being the last ingredient added to the cocktail, the grenadine quickly sinks to the bottom, creating the classic "sunrise" color gradient we all know and love. But why?

There's a scientific reason for this reaction: Grenadine is a very dense liquid, which gives it its signature ability to sink to the bottom of most drinks. Its high sugar content with little water also boosts its density, giving it a higher specific gravity than most other cocktail ingredients.