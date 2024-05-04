All You Need To Turn Beer Into A Cocktail Is A Splash Of Grenadine

How much grenadine to add to your Queen Mary will depend on how sweet you want the resulting beer cocktail to be, with some recipes calling for as little as 1 to 2 teaspoons and others calling for up to a shot's worth, or 1.5 ounces. You can use your choice of beer, but lighter options such as lagers, pilsners, and blond beers typically work well. Some people like to use Corona beer specifically, in which case it's sometimes referred to as a Candy Corona.

You can mix the beer and grenadine in a pint glass or add the grenadine directly to a bottle of beer. Whatever you choose, be sure to serve the drink very cold by chilling both components ahead of time. If you don't have any grenadine on hand, it's really easy to make your own using this simple grenadine recipe with just three ingredients. Or, for a tangier version, swap out the pomegranate juice for cranberry juice. The beauty of making your own grenadine is that you'll avoid the sickly sweet and largely artificially flavored grenadine typically available commercially.

Garnish your cocktail with a maraschino cherry, or swap them out for Luxardo or Amarena cherries instead. If you are ordering a Queen Mary at a bar, be aware that several other cocktails also bear the name, including a gin-based cocktail and a Cognac-based cocktail, so it might be best to specify the version that you want by describing it as a beer with a bit of grenadine.