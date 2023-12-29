Make Grenadine With Cranberry Juice For A Tangier Addition To Cocktails
Contrary to popular belief, grenadine isn't made from cherries, it's made from pomegranates — which is why our simple grenadine recipe calls for pomegranate juice to achieve the closest grenadine dupe. But, for a less faithful adaptation that'll add a pleasant shot of tartness to your cocktails, swap grenadine for another crimson jewel: Make our homemade grenadine with cranberry juice instead.
To do it, simply combine orange blossom water, granulated sugar, and cranberry juice in a saucepan over medium heat following the proportions listed in our recipe as normal, minus the juice swap. The result is a thick, viscous, syrupy, complex sweet-tart syrup ready to instantly add mature flavor to your cocktails. The granulated sugar cuts the sharp tartness of the cranberry, and the orange blossom water rounds out the profile with a gentle citrus balance.
Any store-bought cranberry juice will work here, but keep in mind that the higher the quality of your ingredients, the higher the quality that your syrup will ultimately be. Orange blossom water can be found jarred in many Middle Eastern specialty grocery stores or from a variety of online retailers. If you have a little extra time, you could also make your own at home with nothing more than a few fresh oranges.
Making knockout cocktails with cranberry grenadine
When using this homemade cranberry grenadine, simply use the same amount of regular grenadine that you'd normally use to assemble your cocktails. The 1:1 ratio makes this swap as simple as it is impactful.
For a winter-meet-summer sipper, whip up a Cranberry Tequila Sunrise with your homemade cranberry grenadine syrup, O.J., tequila, and a cinnamon stick to garnish. Your tart cranberry grenadine would also be delicious (and colorful) with a splash of pineapple juice, vanilla vodka, and a ton of maraschino cherries and pineapple wedges bobbing around in the glass (pirate punch, anyone?) Use your cranberry grenadine to make a reimagined Sea Breeze cocktail with cranberry grenadine, vodka, grapefruit juice, and a lime wheel. You could also toss it in a Singapore Sling, or make a tart modernization of a classic Clover Club cocktail for some old-school Hollywood glamor vibes. Or make a Cranberry Mojito with grenadine, white rum, lime juice, and some fresh mint leaves.
For a complex, sophisticated mocktail, combine grenadine, ginger beer, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice in a Moscow Mule copper mug or Nick and Nora glass (bonus points if you salt the rim and pop in a few fresh cranberries). Or keep the N.A. train running and use your cranberry grenadine in a tart Shirley Temple with ginger ale and cherries.