Make Grenadine With Cranberry Juice For A Tangier Addition To Cocktails

Contrary to popular belief, grenadine isn't made from cherries, it's made from pomegranates — which is why our simple grenadine recipe calls for pomegranate juice to achieve the closest grenadine dupe. But, for a less faithful adaptation that'll add a pleasant shot of tartness to your cocktails, swap grenadine for another crimson jewel: Make our homemade grenadine with cranberry juice instead.

To do it, simply combine orange blossom water, granulated sugar, and cranberry juice in a saucepan over medium heat following the proportions listed in our recipe as normal, minus the juice swap. The result is a thick, viscous, syrupy, complex sweet-tart syrup ready to instantly add mature flavor to your cocktails. The granulated sugar cuts the sharp tartness of the cranberry, and the orange blossom water rounds out the profile with a gentle citrus balance.

Any store-bought cranberry juice will work here, but keep in mind that the higher the quality of your ingredients, the higher the quality that your syrup will ultimately be. Orange blossom water can be found jarred in many Middle Eastern specialty grocery stores or from a variety of online retailers. If you have a little extra time, you could also make your own at home with nothing more than a few fresh oranges.