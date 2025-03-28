These 2 Oils Can Make Garlic Bread Taste Like It Came From A Restaurant

Biting into a piece of homemade garlic bread is an easy win at the end of a long day. Yet even something as simple as warm, buttery toast can be upgraded with the right compilation of flavors. We asked Chef Joe Isidori of New York's Arthur & Sons how we might impress dinner guests with a dish that could be comfortably served at a restaurant. Hailing from several generations of chefs and restaurateurs, Isidori certainly knows how to keep hungry crowds happy.

When asked him which kinds of oils can give a flavorful boost to plates of garlic bread, his answer gave us confidence. "You can always drizzle truffle oil or for a little spicy kick use Calabrian chili oil," he said. While you can opt for either of Isidori's recommendations, you can also double down on flavor by using a bit of both oils. Alternatively, if you're hesitant about serving too much spice to your friends, present a platter of flavored oils for diners to choose from as they dress up bread according to their own palates.