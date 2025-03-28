These 2 Oils Can Make Garlic Bread Taste Like It Came From A Restaurant
Biting into a piece of homemade garlic bread is an easy win at the end of a long day. Yet even something as simple as warm, buttery toast can be upgraded with the right compilation of flavors. We asked Chef Joe Isidori of New York's Arthur & Sons how we might impress dinner guests with a dish that could be comfortably served at a restaurant. Hailing from several generations of chefs and restaurateurs, Isidori certainly knows how to keep hungry crowds happy.
When asked him which kinds of oils can give a flavorful boost to plates of garlic bread, his answer gave us confidence. "You can always drizzle truffle oil or for a little spicy kick use Calabrian chili oil," he said. While you can opt for either of Isidori's recommendations, you can also double down on flavor by using a bit of both oils. Alternatively, if you're hesitant about serving too much spice to your friends, present a platter of flavored oils for diners to choose from as they dress up bread according to their own palates.
Give dinner an easy upgrade
Layer bread with butter before drizzling your choice of oil on top or keep plates simple with just one ingredient option. Calabrian chiles make for a delicious way to add depth to all sorts of recipes, as the Italian chiles are known for unique heat that is both smoky and fruity. Similarly, black truffle-infused olive oil is another culinary game changer that can turn an average recipe into an elevated dish. With an earthy, garlicky tasting profile and a noticeable aroma, bread that has been coated in truffle oil is the sort of professional upgrade your dining table deserves.
You can make your own olive oils flavored with slices or chopped black or white truffles, or whole or pieces of Calabrian chiles. Making flavored oils at home allows you to manipulate the pungency and adjust the flavor with added herbs and spices. Black truffles can be earthier and a bit more subtle than grassier, fragrant white truffles, while the number of Calabrian chiles you add to your infusion can impact the level of heat. Regardless of the ingredients you choose, the longer you let the concoction rest, the more flavorful your endeavor will become. Not only can your tasty infusions be used to coat platters of garlic bread, you can just as easily swirl flavored oils into the pasta sauce you'll be sopping up with bread at the end of your restaurant-worthy meal.