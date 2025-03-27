How To Make Your Own Hard Cider From The Store-Bought Kind

When seeking the best base for hard cider, Parrish stresses that raw apple juice is simply just juice, but fermentation is what turns it into cider. While we all know the classic Martinelli's in the squat glass jar, that might not be the best kind of apple juice to use. "The absolute best juice to make cider from is one that has been freshly pressed and is unpasteurized, like you might find at a local orchard in the fall," Parrish recommends.

If you've ever visited an orchard or farm for apple picking and apple cider doughnuts, you've likely seen the cloudy, unfiltered juice and cider sold from a farm stand. Of course, if you can't find fresh-pressed juice, you can look to the grocery store, with some caveats. "Try to find a juice that was pasteurized (as opposed to preserved with an addition of something like potassium sorbate) and is unfiltered," Parrish notes. "Also, make sure it doesn't have any ascorbic acid (vitamin C) added to it."

Above all, Parrish stresses the importance of sanitation throughout the process. "A successful fermentation involves keeping the yeast happy and suppressing all the other organisms that find the apple juice to be a nice home," he explains. "That's done by using clean vessels and keeping an airlock on the top of the fermentation container." If you set yourself up for success with a sanitary environment and a bit of patience, you can successfully make your own hard apple cider at home. Who knows, maybe you'll enjoy the process so much that you can create the ultimate cider tasting, just like an expert.