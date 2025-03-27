You Can Smoke Your Bourbon At Home On The Grill. Here's How
There's something so appealing about a smoked cocktail. Aside from being visually striking, the aromatic smoke wafting out while sipping an old fashioned in a low-lit bar adds another layer of mystery and awe. Most bars have cocktail smoking kits that make the task super easy. But if you don't, can you still smoke bourbon on the grill to make your own bar-worthy smoked cocktails at home? Alex Howard, co-founder and beverage director of Martha My Dear, a neighborhood craft cocktail bar in East Nashville, and The Ariston, a cocktail and cigar lounge in downtown Nashville, says you can — but you must follow some expert tips.
"If you don't have a cocktail smoking kit, you can use a smoker or a grill (with a smoke box) to do so," Howard told Tasting Table. "Just set it to a low heat and add some wood chips of your choice. Then pour bourbon into a shallow heatproof dish, then stick the dish uncovered in your smoker for 5-10 minutes."
Easy enough, right? But the process can be inconsistent and there's a risk of burnt bourbon. So it's important to taste constantly to check the flavor and keep the temperature under 175 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid evaporation, as Howard instructs.
If you're still willing to give this technique a try, you don't have to limit yourself to bourbon. Sure, bourbon and whiskey are easy candidates since they already include strong wood elements from the aging process, but there are other spirits to experiment with smoking at home. Consider an aged rum or Cognac, or even an añejo tequila.
More tips for smoking spirits on the grill
Choosing the right wood to smoke bourbon on the grill comes down to your taste preference and the use you intend for the spirit. "Bold woods like hickory provide a strong, earthy smokiness, while lighter woods like cherry and maple bring out sweeter, more delicate flavors," Howard explains. Be careful, however, as there are some types of wood you should never use to smoke or grill at home. Howard shares that "oak is the most balanced and popular option" since it's been aged in oak barrels and complements the spirit's existing flavors without overpowering them.
The total time it takes to smoke spirits on the home grill varies, so it will take careful observation, and perhaps a bit of trial and error, as you master the technique. "Using an actual cocktail smoker only takes a minute or two to infuse," says Howard. "However, using a cooking smoker/grill isn't as direct, so it takes much longer." Remember, you can always add more smoke, but you can't remove it. So, it's best to start with a short smoke and go from there.
If you already have the smoker going for the weekend BBQ, it's worth giving this technique a try. You could even use the smoked bourbon to enhance your barbecue sauce. But if you think you might want to try smoking cocktails and spirits more often, it may be worth purchasing a cocktail smoking kit for your home bar instead.